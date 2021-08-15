Titans Shuffle Tight End Depth Again

Sports Illustrated home
Deon Yelder is added and Gabe Holmes is released less than a week after he was signed.
Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

Deon Yelder is added and Gabe Holmes is released less than a week after he was signed.

The tight end turnstile at Tennessee Titans training camp spun again Sunday.

The Titans signed Deon Yelder, a fourth-year NFL veteran, and released Gabe Holmes, who they signed less than a week earlier. Yelder (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) is now the fourth tight end added to the 90-man roster since the start of training camp.

The 26-year-old out of Western Kentucky University spent much of the offseason with the Washington Football Team but was released in the opening days of training camp.

Also Sunday, inside linebacker B.J. Bello was placed on injured reserve. Bello was injured on the first snap he played on defense in Friday’s 23-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He did get seven reps on special teams earlier in the contest.

Yelder spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared in 26 games and started two, one in each of the last two seasons. For his career, Yelder has 10 receptions for 86 yards.

He missed the Chiefs’ first two playoff games last season with an injury but was activated in time for Super Bowl LIV. He played sparingly in Kansas City’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was not re-signed following the season.

Holmes signed with the Titans last Wednesday, and he got two snaps with the offense in the game against the Falcons. His brief stint actually exceeded his stay with his previous team. The Miami Dolphins released him on Aug. 5, two days after they added him.

Yelder is four years younger than Holmes, who never has caught a pass in a regular season game. 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.
