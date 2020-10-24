SI.com
Defensive Back Activated From Injured Reserve

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans got a veteran member of their secondary back from injured reserve Saturday.

No, not cornerback Adoreé Jackson. Although the fact that he took part in practice every day this week makes it seem likely that his return from a knee injury is imminent.

Instead, safety Dane Cruikshank was returned to the active roster. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 6, when the team began preparations for the regular-season opener at Denver. No details were provided about his injury.

Additionally, linebacker/special teams stalwart Daren Bates and veteran tackle David Quessenberry were added to the active roster from the practice squad. Under rules in place this season to help teams deal with issues related to COVID-19, both players will be eligible to be part of the 48-man gameday lineup and will automatically return to the practice squad on Monday.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Arizona in 2018, Cruikshank (pictured) played 28 out of a possible 32 games in his first two years.

His primary role has been on special teams, where he has made 18 tackles. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his second career contest, which included a 66-yard touchdown reception on a fake punt and two special teams tackles. His 10 special teams tackles in 2019 ranked second among the Titans.

For his career, Cruikshank has been credited with two tackles on defense, both in a 2018 loss to Baltimore.

This is the third straight game Bates has been added to the active roster. He saw action on special teams in the victories over Buffalo and Houston and was credited with one special teams tackle against the Bills.

Quessenberry was added to the active roster for the game against Buffalo and saw action as a backup in that one.

The Titans (5-0) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday in a matchup of the AFC’s lone remaining unbeaten teams.

