Titans Take Second Look at Outside Linebacker

NASHVILLE – It seems the Tennessee Titans are constantly on the lookout for help at outside linebacker.

Sunday, they decided to take a second look at one.

Tennessee signed Jamal Davis, a 25-year-old who spent time on the practice squad during a portion of the 2019 season. He became available last week when the Green Bay Packers waived him.

The Titans lost Davis when the Miami Dolphins signed him to their active roster. He made his NFL debut for Miami and appeared in the final three games of the season for that franchise.

“I was just going hard with the Tennessee Titans the whole time I was there and this kind of came out of the blue,” he told CantonRep.com after his first game. “(Miami) contacted my agent (on Dec. 10) and my agent contacted me after practice when I got home. I was excited and ready to take it on.”

The Dolphins waived him in April after they selected 14 players in the 2020 NFL Draft. Green Bay claimed him, and he spent nearly four months with that franchise before he once again was released. Now he gets another opportunity with the Titans.

Davis entered the NFL last season as an undrafted free agent with Houston. Before Tennessee, he also spent time on Indianapolis’ practice squad.

His college career consisted of two seasons with Pittsburgh followed by three years with Akron, where he was a two-time All-MAC honoree at Akron at defensive end and twice led the team in tackles for loss (15 1/2 in 2017 and 16 in 2018).

Davis is the second outside linebacker to join the Titans in a matter of days. Thursday, Wyatt Ray was added.