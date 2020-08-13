AllTitans
Landry's BC Sack Successor Signs with Titans

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans signed outside linebacker Wyatt Ray on Thursday.

The 23-year-old played college football at Boston College, where he was teammates for three years with Harold Landry, the Titans’ leader in sacks last season. Ray topped BC with nine sacks in 2018 after Landry’s two-year run as the school’s leader in that statistic.

At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Ray projects as a pass rush specialist in the NFL.

For his career at Boston College, where he played defensive end, he recorded 17 sacks and 114 tackles in 50 games played over four seasons. As a senior, he set a program record when he notched four sacks in a single game, against Wake Forest, and added three more sacks in another contest, against Louisville. H also forced one fumble and intercepted one pass for his career.

The New York Jets released him last week. He entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted rookie with the Cleveland Browns but was cut at the conclusion of the preseason. He spent time during the regular season on the practice squads in Houston, Buffalo and the Jets.

He has yet to be on an active roster during the regular season.

Ray fllls the roster spot created two days earlier when Reggie Gilbert was waived-injured.

“I miss Reggie,” outside linebacker Kamalei Correa said this week. “He was actually a good friend of mine, so I was able to call him, and I was able to check up on him and I just wish him the best going forward.”

Now, it is Landry who has a good friend in the meeting room.

