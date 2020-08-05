AllTitans
Veteran Linebacker Removed From PUP List

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – A little more than a week after veterans reported for the start of training camp, linebacker Jayon Brown has been cleared to take part in all activities.

Wednesday, Brown was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, where he had been since the start of camp. His addition to the active roster means that he will be ready to go when the Tennessee Titans move into the next phase of preparations for the 2020 season early next week.

“Friday, we'll be able to get the rookies out on the field with the coaches and any of those players that were early reporting guys, quarterbacks and a few of those players that we asked to come in because of injury,” coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. “They'll be able to go out on the field with their coaches. Right now, their position coaches aren't involved with the conditioning phase of the program.

“The veterans are on day three (Wednesday) of their acclimation period. So then, after the weekend, we should have everybody on the same schedule as far as the phase twos, and then working into the OTAs.”

Brown, who battled a shoulder injury during last season’s playoffs, was one of two veterans who started the season on the PUP list. The other was wide receiver Corey Davis, who has not yet been moved to the active roster.

The Titans selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a full-time starter for the first time in 2019 and was Tennessee’s third leading tackler with a career-high 117 stops. He also had one interception, one fumble recovery and one sack.

In other recent roster news, first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson was moved from the Reserve-COVID-19 list to the active roster Monday, the same day he signed his contract. Free agent linebacker Vic Beasley remains on the Reserve-Did Not Report list and has given no clear indication of when he plans to join the team.

