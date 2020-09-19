Jeremy McNichols is two-for-two.

The Tennessee Titans elevated the veteran running back to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver Cameron Batson also was added to the active roster.

This season NFL teams may add two members of the practice squad to the available players for gamedays as a means to help deal with potential issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those two automatically revert to the practice squad the day after the game.

McNichols (pictured) was one of two players the Titans elevated for the season-opener at Denver. He ultimately was in uniform, played 13 snaps on offense but did not have a rushing attempt. He was targeted once in the passing game but did not have a reception.

Rookie running back Darrynton Evans was not available for the Denver game due to a hamstring injury and already has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest. His status is directly related to the decision with McNichols, who is likely to be in uniform once again.

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the other player added for the Broncos. He, however, was one of the Titans’ seven inactives for that contest. Westbrook-Ikhine was signed to the active roster this week and has a chance to make his NFL debut against the Jaguars.

Batson made the initial 53-man roster at the end of the preseason but was waived days later, when free agent Jadeveon Clowney signed with Tennessee. Batson played 11 games for the Titans as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He caught eight passes for 82 yards and returned three punts for four yards. He missed all of 2019 with an injury.

His addition gives coaches six options at wide receiver for Sunday’s game.