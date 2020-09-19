SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

McNichols Gets Another Shot to be in Lineup

David Boclair

Jeremy McNichols is two-for-two.

The Tennessee Titans elevated the veteran running back to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver Cameron Batson also was added to the active roster.

This season NFL teams may add two members of the practice squad to the available players for gamedays as a means to help deal with potential issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those two automatically revert to the practice squad the day after the game.

McNichols (pictured) was one of two players the Titans elevated for the season-opener at Denver. He ultimately was in uniform, played 13 snaps on offense but did not have a rushing attempt. He was targeted once in the passing game but did not have a reception.

Rookie running back Darrynton Evans was not available for the Denver game due to a hamstring injury and already has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest. His status is directly related to the decision with McNichols, who is likely to be in uniform once again.

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the other player added for the Broncos. He, however, was one of the Titans’ seven inactives for that contest. Westbrook-Ikhine was signed to the active roster this week and has a chance to make his NFL debut against the Jaguars.

Batson made the initial 53-man roster at the end of the preseason but was waived days later, when free agent Jadeveon Clowney signed with Tennessee. Batson played 11 games for the Titans as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He caught eight passes for 82 yards and returned three punts for four yards. He missed all of 2019 with an injury.

His addition gives coaches six options at wide receiver for Sunday’s game.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quotes of Note: What Jaguars Players, Coaches Say About the Titans

Tennessee's variety of blitzes, running back Derrick Henry among the challenges Jacksonville expects.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Notable Newcomers

Two rookies, one on offense and one on defense, a free agent and a trade acquisition made strong first impressions for the Titans, Texans, Colts and Jaguars.

David Boclair

Famous Faces to Be In The Seats Sunday

Notable members of Nashville's country music community among those who purchased cutouts for the 2020 home-opener against Jacksonville.

David Boclair

Johnathan Joseph gave the Titans an edge in their pursuit of free agent Jadeveon Clowney.

The former Houston Texans teammates had several meaningful conversations in recent weeks.

Mike Hogan

Titans-Broncos One of Cable's Most-Watched Games of 2020

There were essentially no fans in the stands, but nearly eight million people tuned in by other means.

Mike Hogan

Friday Injury Report: Two Titans Out, Four Questionable

Outside linebackers Vic Beasley and Derick Roberson are questionable after having missed Monday's opener at Denver.

Mike Hogan

What Titans Miss Without A.J. Brown

Second-year wide receiver has been ruled out of Sunday's game with Jacksonville due to a knee injury.

David Boclair

Thursday Injury Report: Bad News on Both Sides of Ball

A.J. Brown sits out the entire practice; Malcolm Butler joins those who already were known to have physical issues.

David Boclair

by

Titans6969

Two DBs Added to Practice Squad

Maurice Smith has seen regular-season action each of the last three years; Picasso Nelson looks for his shot with a fourth franchise.

David Boclair

Season-Ticket Holders Expected to Scoop Up All Seats

Franchise officials expect attendance limits to eliminate ticket sales to the general public.

David Boclair