SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans Promote Wide Receiver From Practice Squad

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans replenished their wide receiver reserves Wednesday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, an undrafted rookie out of Indiana, was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. The move comes a day after Cody Hollister was released, which left Tennessee with just four wide receivers.

“The roster is pretty fluid,” coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound Westbrook-Ikhine was one of two members of the practice squad added to the active roster for Monday’s season-opener. Under the rule, implemented this year to help teams navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, he was automatically returned to the practice squad the day after the game.

Ultimately, Westbrook-Ikhine was one of the Titans’ eight inactives in their 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos.

He joins A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Kalif Raymond as options in the passing game for Sunday’s home-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.

Westbrook-Ikhine ranks among the Hoosiers’ top 10 for career receptions (sixth with 144), receiving yards (seventh with 2,226), receiving touchdowns (seventh with 16) and 100-yard receiving games (seventh with six). His best season was 2016, when he finished with 54 catches for 992 yards.

A knee injury caused him to miss virtually all of 2017 but he was a key performer for the past two seasons, particularly in 2019, when the Hoosiers won eight games for the first time in 26 years.

Tennessee was one of nine NFL teams that did not draft a wide receiver this year. Westbrook-Ikhine distinguished himself from a group of four undrafted rookies at that position and was the only one signed to the practice squad at the end of the preseason. Now, he has taken it a step farther.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wednesday Injury Report: Davis Depleted at Denver

Two days after leading the Titans in receiving, the fourth-year wide receiver sits out practice.

David Boclair

Steve McNair, Eddie George Among Former Titans on Hall of Fame Ballot

Eight former Titans/Oilers will be considered for the 2021 induction class.

David Boclair

Kevin Byard Tells How He Delivered Son at Home

With no time to get to the hospital, the 2017 Pro Bowler made the catch of his life.

Mike Hogan

Corey Davis Hits a High Point at Denver

'Long road' with the Tennessee Titans takes a positive turn with his performance at Denver.

Mike Hogan

Henry Off and Running in Defense of Rushing Title

Titans running back had to "grind" for all of his 116 yards in Monday's victory at Denver.

Mike Hogan

Titans Send Another Wide Receiver Packing

Cody Hollister's release leaves four at that position on the active roster.

David Boclair

Vrabel Sees Wilson's Career at Crossroads

Titans coach says the team will do it's part to help the 2020 first-round draft pick stay on course.

David Boclair

Byard's Big Deal Already Pays Off in Different Ways

Titans rework safety's five-year pact to free up cash; he immediately does something he's never done.

David Boclair

Titans Trust Tannehill When Time is Short

With Monday's victory at Denver, the quarterback has directed four game-winning drives in 11 starts for Tennessee.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: What the Broncos Said After Loss To Titans

Coach Vic Fangio, players talk about the Titans' game-winning drive, a failed fourth down, facing Derrick Henry and seeing no fans.

David Boclair