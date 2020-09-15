Titans Send Another Wide Receiver Packing

From now on, the Tennessee Titans likely will have to look elsewhere when they need to create room on the roster.

Tuesday, the Titans released Cody Hollister, who played briefly in Monday’s season-opening victory at Denver.

He is the second wide receiver released in a little more than a week. On Sept. 7, Cameron Batson was waived to make room for free agent linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Days later, Batson was re-signed to the practice squad.

No corresponding roster move was announced for Hollister’s release, and the NFL’s daily transaction report did not include any roster additions. The team did announce that outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper, an undrafted rookie in 2019 who played six games for the New York Giants last season, had been signed to the practice squad. To make room for Skipper, outside linebacker Jamal Davis was released from the practice squad.

The initial 53-man roster for the start of the regular season included six wide receivers with Hollister, Batson and Kalif Raymond in depth roles behind A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

Batson lasted only a matter of days.

Hollister, who made his NFL regular-season debut for Tennessee in 2019, at least got through the opener after having been on a Week 1 roster for the first time in four tries. He was on the field for four snaps on offense and seven with special teams in Monday’s 16-14 victory over the Broncos. He was not targeted in the pass game and did not register any statistics on special teams.

As of now, the active roster includes 52 players, and only four of those are wide receivers. Expect Hollister’s spot to be filled Wednesday, when Tennessee begins preparation for Sunday’s home-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.