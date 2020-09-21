Practice Squad Shuffle Continues

The Tennessee Titans have turned their practice squad into the NFL’s version of speed dating.

General manager Jon Robinson turned over three spots on that unit Monday when he signed wide receiver Chester Rogers, defensive back Breon Borders and defensive back Greg Mabin.

To make room, the Titans also released three players from the practice squad. Two of them – defensive backs Picasso Nelson and Maurice Smith, were added four days earlier. Their signings came three days after linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive back Chris Miller were waived. Jefferson and Miller spent just five days on the practice squad.

Also released Monday was defensive lineman Kobe Smith, one of the initial group of 13 signed to the practice squad at the conclusion of the preseason.

Rogers, Borders and Mabin all have NFL experience.

Rogers (pictured) spent the past four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and was with Miami for the 2020 preseason. He appeared in 53 games (22 starts) and caught 111 passes for 1,221 yards with five touchdowns. His best season was 2018, when he caught 53 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns. In eight games against the Titans, he has caught 13 passes for 129 yards.

Mabin has 29 games of NFL experience with Buffalo, San Francisco and Cincinnati. The majority of his playing time has been on special teams, but he started one game at cornerback for the 49ers in 2018. For his career, he has been credited with 13 tackles, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Borders has appeared in 13 games with Jacksonville and Washington. He also has spent time with Buffalo and the Raiders. He has been credited with seven tackles and one fumble recovery.