SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Two DBs Added to Practice Squad

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans added two defensive backs to their practice squad Thursday.

One, Maurice Smith, has 15 games of regular-season NFL experience with Miami and Washington. He has appeared in at least two games every season since 2017 and made his first career start in the 2019 regular-season finale with Washington (he was knocked out in the first quarter of that contest against Dallas with a concussion).

The other, Picasso Nelson, was an undrafted rookie in 2019 who has yet to make his NFL debut.

The moves bring to 15 the number of players currently on the practice squad, including four who were not in training camp with Tennessee. Three of the 15 are defensive backs.

In previous years, teams were limited to 10 players on the practice squad but the rules governing the number and eligibility of players were adjusted this season to help teams deal with potential issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wide receiver Cody Hollister also was added to the Titans’ practice squad earlier Thursday, two days after he was released from the active roster.

Smith (pictured) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after three seasons at Alabama (2013-15) and one at Georgia as a graduate transfer (2016). In addition to Miami and Washington, he also spent a brief period with the Cincinnati Bengals. The majority of his NFL experience has been on special teams.

Nelson was a four-year starter at Southern Miss who already has spent time with two other AFC South franchises, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. He also was with Miami for a time.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Season-Ticket Holders Expected to Scoop Up All Seats

Franchise officials expect attendance limits to eliminate ticket sales to the general public.

David Boclair

Nashville to Allow Fans at Home Games

Capacity will be limited beginning Oct. 4 against Steelers and will increase to 21 percent for the second half of the season.

David Boclair

Thursday Injury Report: Bad News on Both Sides of Ball

A.J. Brown sits out the entire practice; Malcolm Butler joins those who already were known to have physical issues.

David Boclair

Snap Judgments: Conclusions Based on Playing Time at Denver

Derrick Henry is going to shoulder the load again in 2020; Jadeveon Clowney won't ease into things.

David Boclair

Cody Hollister Added to Practice Squad

Wide receiver was waived from the active roster two days earlier.

David Boclair

Power Rankings Roundup: No Consensus on Titans in Top 10

Tennessee among one prominent news outlet's top five; barely in the another's top 20.

David Boclair

Wednesday Injury Report: Davis Depleted at Denver

Two days after leading the Titans in receiving, the fourth-year wide receiver sits out practice.

David Boclair

Titans Promote Wide Receiver From Practice Squad

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine fills the opening in the roster created by Cody Hollister's release a day earlier.

David Boclair

Steve McNair, Eddie George Among Former Titans on Hall of Fame Ballot

Eight former Titans/Oilers will be considered for the 2021 induction class.

David Boclair

Kevin Byard Tells How He Delivered Son at Home

With no time to get to the hospital, the 2017 Pro Bowler made the catch of his life.

Mike Hogan