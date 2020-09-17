Two DBs Added to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans added two defensive backs to their practice squad Thursday.

One, Maurice Smith, has 15 games of regular-season NFL experience with Miami and Washington. He has appeared in at least two games every season since 2017 and made his first career start in the 2019 regular-season finale with Washington (he was knocked out in the first quarter of that contest against Dallas with a concussion).

The other, Picasso Nelson, was an undrafted rookie in 2019 who has yet to make his NFL debut.

The moves bring to 15 the number of players currently on the practice squad, including four who were not in training camp with Tennessee. Three of the 15 are defensive backs.

In previous years, teams were limited to 10 players on the practice squad but the rules governing the number and eligibility of players were adjusted this season to help teams deal with potential issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wide receiver Cody Hollister also was added to the Titans’ practice squad earlier Thursday, two days after he was released from the active roster.

Smith (pictured) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after three seasons at Alabama (2013-15) and one at Georgia as a graduate transfer (2016). In addition to Miami and Washington, he also spent a brief period with the Cincinnati Bengals. The majority of his NFL experience has been on special teams.

Nelson was a four-year starter at Southern Miss who already has spent time with two other AFC South franchises, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. He also was with Miami for a time.