Familiar Faces Fill First 13 Practice Squad Spots

David Boclair

Nearly half of the 27 players the Tennessee Titans waived on Saturday were back with the team Sunday.

The Titans filled the first 13 spots on their practice squad with players who were on the roster at the end of the preseason.

Those players included quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was signed last month to add experience to his position group, and cornerback Tye Smith, who has appeared in 24 games for Tennessee over the past three seasons (plus five more in the playoffs).

Practice squad rules were adjusted this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams can carry up to 16 players with that distinction and six can have NFL experience that normally would preclude their inclusion.

Others who have played for the Titans are cornerback Kareem Orr and offensive lineman David Quessenberry. Orr, an undrafted rookie in 2019, spent 13 weeks on the practice squad and three on the active roster last season (he appeared in two games). Quessenberry started the season on the active roster but finished on the practice squad. He has six games of NFL experience with two teams.

Also included is running back Jeremy McNichols, a standout performer during the 2019 preseason who was re-signed just over a week ago.

The complete list of players currently on the Tennessee Titans practice squad:

• Jamal Davis, outside linebacker

• Tommy Hudson, tight end

• Brandon Kemp, offensive lineman

• Tucker McCann, kicker

• Jeremy McNichols, running back

• Kareem Orr, cornerback

• David Quessenberry, offensive lineman

• Wyatt Ray, outside linebacker

• Trevor Siemian, quarterback

• Kobe Smith, defensive lineman

• Tye Smith, cornerback

• Teair Tart, defensive lineman

• Nick Westbrook, wide receiver

