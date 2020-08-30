SI.com
AllTitans
Vrabel Discusses Decision to Bring Back McNichols

David Boclair

Jeremy McNichols knows enough to help the Tennessee Titans get some work done.

Whether he can earn a job this time remains to be seen.

Sunday, coach Mike Vrabel talked about the Tennessee Titans’ decision to re-sign the running back and noted that the 24-year-old’s familiarity with the schemes was a factor. Also, franchise officials had not forgotten that they nearly included him on their season-opening roster a year ago.

“Jeremy really had a great camp for us last year, was kind of right on the edge there,” Vrabel said. “We felt like [he was] just a guy that we that we would be able to put in there and would understand what we’re doing in all three downs and also having an impact on fourth down and special teams.”

McNichols, a fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay out of Boise State in 2017, was the Titans’ second-leading rusher during the 2019 preseason with 109 yards on 27 carries. He also made one tackle on special teams.

At 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, he is built similar to this year’s third-round pick, Darrynton Evans (5-10, 203). Like Evans, he was a dual-threat in college who rushed for 3,205 yards and 44 touchdowns and caught 103 passes for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons at Boise State. He also has experience as a returner.

Evans did not take part in Sunday’s workout, which meant that McNichols had even more to do than usual.

“It’s been good to see Jeremy back here,” Vrabel said. “It looked like he was quick. He was moving well (Sunday). So, [he is] just taking advantage of his opportunities.”

McNichols spent time with Jacksonville early in the offseason but was waived on May 5 and remained available until the Titans brought him back last Wednesday. He has spent time with seven different NFL franchises but has appeared in just five regular-season games over three seasons and has yet to be on an active roster in Week 1.

