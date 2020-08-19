SI.com
AllTitans
Titans Finally Add Experienced Quarterback

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans finally addressed their most glaring roster need Wednesday.

Following months of talk about Logan Woodside’s prospects as the backup quarterback, the Titans signed a veteran to fill that role.

Trevor Siemian, who has started 25 games for two franchises over five seasons, is now the first option in the event something happens to starter Ryan Tannehill. The Titans signed Siemian following a recent workout for franchise officials.

To make room on the roster, Tennessee cut Cole McDonald, a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft. Multiple outlets announced the transaction Wednesday morning.

“[General manager] Jon (Robinson) and I talk about the roster all the time,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday. “… We’ll see what we have and see what we feel like we need and then try to add to the roster accordingly.”

Backup quarterback has been an obvious need since the end of the 2019 season, when Marcus Mariota was not offered a new contract.

Woodside, 25, has been a professional for two years but never has taken a snap in a regular season game. His only real experience outside of the NFL preseason came early in 2019 as a starter in the Alliance of American Football.

Siemian, a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2015, started 14 games for the Broncos in his second season and 10 more the next year. He spent last season with the New York Jets and started one game. The 28-year-old spent 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings but did not play in the regular season.

He is 13-12 all-time as a starter and has completed 59.2 percent of his passes (498 of 841) with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also has rushed for 183 yards and one touchdown on 60 attempts.

