Seventh-Round Choice Creates QB Competition

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans opened the door to a competition for the backup quarterback spot when the closed out the 2020 NFL Draft on Sunday.

With the first of three scheduled seventh-round selections (No. 224), the Titans selected Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald. A two-year starter, he will battle Logan Woodside, the only other quarterback on the roster behind starter Ryan Tannehill, for the No. 2 spot.

Tennessee’s final pick (No. 243) was Marshall safety Chris Jackson.

In between, general manager Jon Robinson traded the second of those three choices (No. 237) to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round choice. The pick the Titans dealt was the one they acquired from Denver in last month’s trade for defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

McDonald (6-3, 215) was a two-year starter for Hawaii who passed for 4,135 yards and 33 touchdowns (with 14 interceptions) last season as a fourth-year junior. In a pass-heavy scheme, he threw for 300 yards or more 13 times and his team won 10 of those games. He capped his college days with a career-high 493 yards and victory in the Hawaii Bowl against Brigham Young.

He was the fastest quarterback at the NFL scouting combine with an official time of 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Only two quarterbacks in the past three years ran faster.

Woodside, a seventh-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018, spent a brief time on the Titans’ practice squad that year. He spent all of 2019 on Tennessee’s practice squad—injured list and in between played in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

The final pick Jackson, faces stiff competition for a roster spot from safeties drafted each of the last two years, Dane Cruickshank (2018) and Amani Hooker (2019). A four year starter at Marshall, Jackson notched seven career interceptions, including at least one each year. Plus, he is the program's leader in career pass breakups with 45.

More to come on this story.