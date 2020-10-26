SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Veteran Linebacker Sent Packing

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Will Compton’s return to the Tennessee Titans was short-lived.

The Titans released the veteran inside linebacker Monday, a day after their 27-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compton played in that contest but was on the field for just five snaps with the defense. He also played six snaps on defense. He was credited with one tackle on special teams.

A week earlier against Houston, he was inactive.

His release likely clears the way for cornerback Adoreé Jackson’s return to the active roster. Jackson has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season but was designated for return last week and took part in practice each day leading up to Sunday. Ultimately, coaches and trainers determined that he was not ready to play in that contest.

“It just wasn’t there,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. ‘Hopefully, the extra week will give him an advantage to be with us. We’ll see how that goes throughout the week.”

Maybe even sooner.

Tennessee signed Compton on Aug. 27, a little more than two weeks before the season-opener at Denver. He played against the Broncos and made a season-high three tackles. In five appearances, he was credited with four tackles on defense and one on special teams.

The 31-year-old also played for the Titans in 2018. In between stints with Tennessee, he played nine games for the Raiders in 2019. He started his career with five years in Washington.

“He's got a great personality that allows him to fit in with the locker room quickly,” Vrabel said when Compton was signed. “And the guys like him, they respect him for his professional approach, to come in and learn a new system or one that he hasn't been in in a few years.”

Now, he will have to find a new place.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans-Steelers: Live Updates, Analysis

The winner will be the last undefeated team in the AFC and well on its way to an appearance in the Super Bowl.

David Boclair

by

rapistt

Where Have All The Punts Gone?

Through six games, the Titans and their opponents have identical -- and unusually minimal -- punting statistics.

David Boclair

Steelers 27, Titans 24: What We Learned

Among other things, Tennessee has a game-breaker in A.J. Brown, but the defense needs to break through and get some more sacks.

David Boclair

Gostkowski's Miss Caps Miserable Day for Special Teams

A botched punt, a bad return among Titans' missteps in 27-24 loss to Steelers.

Mike Hogan

Quotes of Note: What Steelers Said After Beating Titans

The decision to start with the ball and to hold it for most of the first half were big factors in Pittsburgh's ability to hold off Tennessee 27-24.

David Boclair

Defense Continues to Look For Answers on Third Down

The Titans allowed an opponent to convert 13 times on third down for the second time in three games.

David Boclair

Pittsburgh's Defense 'Custom-Built' to Match Up With Titans' Offense

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/25/week-7-preview-antonio-brown-didnt-exactly-earn-his-way-back-steelers-edge-over-titans

David Boclair

NFL Fines Titans for COVID Protocol Violations

No additional penalties levied against the team or individuals.

David Boclair

Three Keys to a Victory Over the Steelers

The ability of Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Ben Roethlisberger, among others, to do their jobs will be critical.

David Boclair

For Haslett, Facing Steelers Stirs 'Immaculate' Childhood Memory

Current Titans assistant was a Pittsburgh teenager who rushed the field for the NFL's 'greatest moment.'

Mike Hogan