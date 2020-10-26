Veteran Linebacker Sent Packing

NASHVILLE – Will Compton’s return to the Tennessee Titans was short-lived.

The Titans released the veteran inside linebacker Monday, a day after their 27-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compton played in that contest but was on the field for just five snaps with the defense. He also played six snaps on defense. He was credited with one tackle on special teams.

A week earlier against Houston, he was inactive.

His release likely clears the way for cornerback Adoreé Jackson’s return to the active roster. Jackson has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season but was designated for return last week and took part in practice each day leading up to Sunday. Ultimately, coaches and trainers determined that he was not ready to play in that contest.

“It just wasn’t there,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. ‘Hopefully, the extra week will give him an advantage to be with us. We’ll see how that goes throughout the week.”

Maybe even sooner.

Tennessee signed Compton on Aug. 27, a little more than two weeks before the season-opener at Denver. He played against the Broncos and made a season-high three tackles. In five appearances, he was credited with four tackles on defense and one on special teams.

The 31-year-old also played for the Titans in 2018. In between stints with Tennessee, he played nine games for the Raiders in 2019. He started his career with five years in Washington.

“He's got a great personality that allows him to fit in with the locker room quickly,” Vrabel said when Compton was signed. “And the guys like him, they respect him for his professional approach, to come in and learn a new system or one that he hasn't been in in a few years.”

Now, he will have to find a new place.