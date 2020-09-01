Compton Feels the Love In Return

“Oh sh*t, this is about to happen.”

That is one of the thoughts that went through linebacker Will Compton’s mind when Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel texted the then-free agent on a recent Sunday morning to ask if he was in shape.

That question was answered when the Titans signed the 30-year-old soon after. However, it did leave him just a little bit surprised.

Compton had already spent one season with the Titans (2018). And while he didn’t know if the book was closed on his time with them, he said he was prepared to move from Nashville to another city.

“It’s all a business and it’s crazy how it works sometimes. You initially think your chapter is over,” Compton said during a video press conference on Tuesday. “...I knew the room was younger, I knew there could have been an opportunity, but you never get your hopes up for anywhere.

“... You think it’s over, but you always hold on a little bit. Like, ‘hey it’d be awesome to stay home and not have to move this year.’”

For now, at least, that uncertainty has been cleared. The next step is to figure out where he fits on the Tennessee defense and/or special teams unit.

“He’s one of those players with experience in our system and other systems,” Vrabel said. “He’s got a great personality that allows him to fit in with the locker room quickly. I think the guys like him and respect him for his professional approach.

“... So, we’re working him in at both spots – inside and outside – as well as on special teams.”

Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, Compton played his first five NFL seasons with Washington. There, he played in 57 games (33 starts) and recorded 282 tackles, including a career-high 106 stops in 2016.

He came to the Titans in 2018 with the idea that he could compete for the starting job. Ultimately, though, he served as a role player behind Wesley Woodyard and Jayon Brown but led the team with 11 special teams stops. Last season, Compton was cut by the New Orleans Saints in September but found a temporary home with the Oakland Raiders in October. In nine games with the Raiders, he tallied 41 tackles.

While Compton did not predict what his role would be this time around with the Titans, he too believes experience will matter, especially in an unprecedented season that has already had a number of disruptions due to the coronavirus, among other things.

“Just with the season in general, you never know what it’s going to look like,” Compton said. “Experiences can only help you in the situation where you might be plug and play. You have no idea. You have to have depth in this league. The injury rate is 100 percent in this game, it’s not like you’re going to have your starters all of the time.

“I think it’s a balance of everything. Talent, experience, young guys, veterans, good locker room, good core leadership, which they have here. I am sure everything was taken into consideration.”

As the 2020 regular season approaches, Compton has an opportunity to stay where he appears to be happiest. In turn, his teammates -- new and old-- along with Titans fans, are happy to have him back.

“It was awesome,” said Compton, who co-hosts Bussin’ With the Boys, a Barstool Sports podcast, with Titans Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. “I think everyone knows I have been excited to come back here and play with this locker room. It was fun walking back in here, for sure.

“I played here one year and it’s not like I am some superstar. When I went to Oakland, it was like I was some hometown kid leaving. It’s definitely surprising [the excitement about his signing], but it makes you feel loved.”