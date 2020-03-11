Titans Get No Compensatory Picks in 2020 Draft

The Tennessee Titans have had more compensatory draft picks over the years than most.

This year they will get none.

The NFL released the complete list of compensatory picks for this year’s draft Tuesday. In all, an additional 32 selections were spread out among 15 teams. New England – with four – got the most. Six other teams, including 2019 AFC South champion Houston, were awarded three each.

As a result, the complete order for the 2020 NFL Draft is now set.

The Titans have six picks overall, three in the top 100. Their fourth-round selection went to Miami in the trade for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and their sixth-round choice went to Green Bay in a trade for linebacker Reggie Gilbert, who signed a contract extension Tuesday. There is an extra seventh-round choice courtesy of the trade that sent wide receiver Taywan Taylor to Cleveland.

The rundown of the Tennessee Titans’ 2020 draft picks:

First round: 29 overall

Second round: 61 overall

Third round: 93 overall

Fifth round: 174 overall

Seventh round: 224 overall (from Cleveland)

Seventh round: 243 overall

Compensatory picks were added to the draft in 1994 to help maintain the competitive balance. They are awarded to teams that lost more in free agency than they gained during the preceding season, based on a formula that incorporates salary, playing time and postseason honors.

In all, teams have gotten 844 extra selections. The Titans have been awarded 30, which is more than all but 10 teams.

Tennessee’s 2019 free agent additions included two starters – wide receiver Adam Humphries and left guard Rodger Saffold – and pass-rush specialist Cameron Wake, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 but ended the season on injured reserve.

The only departures were Quinton Spain, the former starter at left guard, and backup tight end Luke Stocker.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 at Las Vegas.