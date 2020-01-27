DeMarco Murray Makes Another Move in Post-Playing Career

When he retired as player after two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, DeMarco Murray moved on quickly. Then he moved on again. And again.

Monday, the University of Oklahoma named Murray its running backs coach.

It will be his third job in as many years of his post-NFL career and allows him to return to the place that he set several notable records as a college player. He began his coaching career in 2019 as running backs coach at the University of Arizona. Before that he spent one year as a college football color analyst with Fox Sports.

"Football has always been a passion of mine,” Murray said in a release from the school. “I've been fortunate to have had a lot of coaches and friends work with me throughout my career and give me great tools, and I feel like it's only right to give back to young student-athletes. And I love competing at a high level, so the opportunity to come back to coach was important to me.

“I think I bring the experience of playing at a high level and being in these kids' shoes not 20 or 30 years ago, but just 10 years ago.”

The Titans acquired Murray in a March 2016 trade with Philadelphia. That season, he led the AFC (and finished third in the NFL) with 1,287 rushing yards. Injuries slowed him the next season and he managed just 659 yards, the fewest of his career.

Tennessee released him in March 2018 and four months later – after exploring opportunities with other teams, he announced his retirement. A month after that he signed on with Fox Sports.

A third-round pick by Dallas in 2011, he rushed for 7,174 yards in his career, which was seventh among active players at the time. He led the league with 1,845 rushing yards in 2014 with the Cowboys. In a seven-year career he played four seasons with Dallas, one with Philadelphia and two for Tennessee.

At Oklahoma he set program records for career all-purpose yards (6,718; 3,685 rushing, 1,571 receiving, 1,462 return), touchdowns scored (65) and kickoff return average (27.6 yards).

“I think I bring the ability to know offense, know ball and know what it takes from a mental, physical and emotional standpoint to get to the next level,” Murray said. “At Oklahoma, so many kids are going to have that opportunity and that's what I'm going to help them strive to achieve.

“… Obviously I never thought I'd be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I'm thankful for the opportunity … and I'm looking forward to being back home.”