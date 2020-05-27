AllTitans
NFL Draft Scout Serves Up Detailed Analysis of Titans' Draft Class

David Boclair

Rather than rush to judgment, NFL Draft Scout (part of the SI.com community) took some time to assess the Tennessee Titans’ 2020 draft class.

Analyst Rob Rang rolled out his detailed assessment of the six picks (and some notable undrafted free agents) Tuesday. He was not overly impressed and gave the Titans a C+ but was generally positive in his comments.

“Critics will point out that Tennessee’s 2020 NFL draft wasn’t flashy,” Rang wrote, in part. “That isn’t giving [general manager Jon] Robinson and the Titans enough credit for the (fourth) round pick traded prior to last season to help nab [quarterback Ryan] Tannehill and the same steady approach which helped the Titans “quietly” march to the AFC Championship game last season.

Rang called first-round pick Isaiah Wilson (pictured) the best player among Tennessee’s selections (“where Wilson stands out is in the running game, simply obliterating opponents with his raw size and strength”) and second-round choice Kristian Fulton – a player many considered a first-round talent – their best value.

He also was impressed with defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, their fifth-round pick and the first of three selections they made on the final day.

“Though he is not as explosive off the ball as his predecessor, the Titans nabbed a potential steal in the fifth round,” Rang wrote. “… Murchison is the kind of blue collar, tough guy that should fit in well with head coach Mike Vrabel and the rest of an underrated Titans’ defense.”

Rang further acknowledged that quarterback Cole McDonald out of Hawaii, the first of two seventh-round choices, likely is not ready to play regular season games in the NFL but noted that he was a player who should be given time to develop.

“He possesses the size, arm strength and football intelligence to handle this transition and he proved his athleticism at the Combine, leading all quarterbacks with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash (and 36” vertical) at a solid 6-3, 215 pounds,” Rang said.

Tannehill Speaks Out Over Minnesota Man's Death

Tennessee Titans quarterback calls the actions of Minneapolis police officers 'completely unacceptable.'

David Boclair

Next Step For Titans A Daunting One

In the history of the AFC South, Tennessee never has won the division a year after it finished in second place, as it did in 2019.

David Boclair

Landry Lands on PFF's All-Clutch Team

Outside linebacker performed virtually all others at his position in the fourth quarter and overtime

David Boclair

Vrabel Didn't Waste Time With PI Replay Challenges

The NFLPA executive director said the one-year experiment 'failed miserably.'

David Boclair

Several Titans Pedal Through COVID Lockdown

Kevin Byard, Ben Jones among those who have relied on a Peloton while NFL facilities are closed.

Mike Hogan

Many Titans Fans Never Stopped Pulling For Peyton

The loyalty he inspired during his four years at the University of Tennessee never waned over nearly two decades in the NFL

JimmyTrodglen

Work Ethic Will Serve Rookie Tight End Well In Fight For Roster Spot

Tommy Hudson was primarily a run blocker at Arizona State but has the mind and the body to do much more.

Mike Hogan

Former Teammate Tells 'Epic' Keith Bulluck Story

Linebacker didn't break a sweat but predicted an interception during practice -- then delivered in the game.

David Boclair

How Henry Can Repeat as NFL Rushing Champion

Tennessee Titans back would be the first in more than a decade to finish on top in back-to-back years.

David Boclair

Brown Aims To Be Better In Year Two

Titans wide receiver considers himself a 'great learner' with room for improvement.

David Boclair

