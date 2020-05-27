NFL Draft Scout Serves Up Detailed Analysis of Titans' Draft Class

Rather than rush to judgment, NFL Draft Scout (part of the SI.com community) took some time to assess the Tennessee Titans’ 2020 draft class.

Analyst Rob Rang rolled out his detailed assessment of the six picks (and some notable undrafted free agents) Tuesday. He was not overly impressed and gave the Titans a C+ but was generally positive in his comments.

“Critics will point out that Tennessee’s 2020 NFL draft wasn’t flashy,” Rang wrote, in part. “That isn’t giving [general manager Jon] Robinson and the Titans enough credit for the (fourth) round pick traded prior to last season to help nab [quarterback Ryan] Tannehill and the same steady approach which helped the Titans “quietly” march to the AFC Championship game last season.

Rang called first-round pick Isaiah Wilson (pictured) the best player among Tennessee’s selections (“where Wilson stands out is in the running game, simply obliterating opponents with his raw size and strength”) and second-round choice Kristian Fulton – a player many considered a first-round talent – their best value.

He also was impressed with defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, their fifth-round pick and the first of three selections they made on the final day.

“Though he is not as explosive off the ball as his predecessor, the Titans nabbed a potential steal in the fifth round,” Rang wrote. “… Murchison is the kind of blue collar, tough guy that should fit in well with head coach Mike Vrabel and the rest of an underrated Titans’ defense.”

Rang further acknowledged that quarterback Cole McDonald out of Hawaii, the first of two seventh-round choices, likely is not ready to play regular season games in the NFL but noted that he was a player who should be given time to develop.

“He possesses the size, arm strength and football intelligence to handle this transition and he proved his athleticism at the Combine, leading all quarterbacks with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash (and 36” vertical) at a solid 6-3, 215 pounds,” Rang said.