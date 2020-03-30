AllTitans
Warmack Back On An NFL Roster

David Boclair

Chance Warmack has his second chance. It likely is his last one.

More than a year since he last played in an NFL game, the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in 2013 (10overall) once again is under contract. His deal with the Seattle Seahawks became official Monday, a week after the sides agreed to terms.

The pact reportedly is for one year at $910,000.

Warmack, 28, has played 68 games over six seasons but his career has trended in the wrong direction for several years.

He started all 48 contests he played for the Titans from 2013-16 but surgery to repair a hand injury caused him to miss the final 14 games of 2016. He also missed two contests early in 2015 with a toe issue.

After Tennessee, he spent two years with Philadelphia as a backup. He appeared in 20 games and made just three starts but was part of the team that won Super Bowl LII. Warmack has never appeared in a playoff game.

He sat out all of 2019 to get healthy and alerted teams early in the offseason of his desire to try again.

Ultimately, he became the fourth offensive lineman the Seahawks have added this offseason and the seventh player taken among the top 16 picks in 2013 who has signed with Seattle at some point.

In 2018, Warmack became the first NFL player to collect on a loss-of-value policy. He took out the policy with Lloyd’s of London in the event his second NFL contract was less than $20 million. He made $12,166,466 from the rookie contract he signed with the Titans but just shy of $4 million in his two years with the Eagles.

According to reports, the policy paid him an additional $3 million.

Now, he will have to earn his way back on to a roster.

