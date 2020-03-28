AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Contribute to Nashville's COVID-19 Fund

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans donated $50,000 this week to support Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund, city officials announced Saturday.

The fund, which has currently raised $2.4 million, is distributed to local community service organizations to help citizens affected by the worldwide pandemic address basic needs. One hundred percent of the money raised through the combined efforts of Nashville’s government, corporate and philanthropic entities will go to area non-profits.

The United Way of Greater Nashville administers the fund and already has distributed grants to six organizations. It continues to review applications from others.

The Titans’ gift comes fewer than three weeks after the team donated $1 million to The Community Fund of Middle Tennessee for help with recovery from tornados that struck several Middle Tennessee communities.

Thursday, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced that the league, its franchises owners and players had donated more than $35 million to organizations that support COVID-19 relief. That figure includes a $3.4 million gift from the NFL Foundation.

An ongoing auction of autographed memorabilia, game-worn equipment and one-of-a-kind experiences will help raise increase that total. As of Saturday, items available include a Tom Brady autographed football, a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey and mini-helmet signed by all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith.

"We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, we need to unify to stay home and stay strong," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release. "The NFL will continue to find ways to give our support so we can get through this time of uncertainty together."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recapping All Titans Free Agent Activity (So Far)

GM Jon Robinson has made more moves and spent more money to retain players than to add them

David Boclair

Should You Bet on the Tennessee Titans to Win the AFC South in 2020?

According to the over/under for wins, the division has no favorite

David Boclair

Memo from the commissioner promises 'disciplinary action' for…

David Boclair

MMQB Looks at the Draft Needs for Each AFC South Team

Free agency losses shape vision for the Titans with a month to go before the draft

David Boclair

Sharpe Sets Sights on Big Plays With Vikings

Former Tennessee Titans wide wants a chance to do more with a new team

David Boclair

Little Remains of Jon Robinson's First Draft Class

Eight of 10 players have moved on to other teams or are out of the NFL

David Boclair

by

Titanfan

Goodell tells teams NFL Draft will take place as scheduled, April…

David Boclair

Dzubnar Skated Into Football Career

Hockey was the first love of the new special teams standout

David Boclair

Former Titans Scout Works With Agent on Behalf of Draft Prospects

Blake Beddingfield is conducting workouts for players whose pro day's have been canceled

David Boclair

LeShaun Sims Adds to Cincinnati's Defensive Overhaul

Tennessee Titans 2016 draft pick becomes the sixth cornerback to sign with the Bengals this offseason

David Boclair