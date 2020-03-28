Titans Contribute to Nashville's COVID-19 Fund

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans donated $50,000 this week to support Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund, city officials announced Saturday.

The fund, which has currently raised $2.4 million, is distributed to local community service organizations to help citizens affected by the worldwide pandemic address basic needs. One hundred percent of the money raised through the combined efforts of Nashville’s government, corporate and philanthropic entities will go to area non-profits.

The United Way of Greater Nashville administers the fund and already has distributed grants to six organizations. It continues to review applications from others.

The Titans’ gift comes fewer than three weeks after the team donated $1 million to The Community Fund of Middle Tennessee for help with recovery from tornados that struck several Middle Tennessee communities.

Thursday, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced that the league, its franchises owners and players had donated more than $35 million to organizations that support COVID-19 relief. That figure includes a $3.4 million gift from the NFL Foundation.

An ongoing auction of autographed memorabilia, game-worn equipment and one-of-a-kind experiences will help raise increase that total. As of Saturday, items available include a Tom Brady autographed football, a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey and mini-helmet signed by all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith.

"We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, we need to unify to stay home and stay strong," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release. "The NFL will continue to find ways to give our support so we can get through this time of uncertainty together."