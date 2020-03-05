Titans Donate $1 Million to Tornado Recovery

NASHVILLE – No one can say Amy Adams Strunk is all talk.

A day after she pledged the Tennessee Titans would “join the effort” to help the city and surrounding areas recover from a tornado that caused extensive damage and at least two dozen deaths, the franchise’s controlling owner let her money speak.

Adams Strunk, through the Titans Foundation, announced a $1 million donation to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) on Wednesday. CFMT will distribute to the funds to area non-profits across the area that provide a wide array of services and aid. Hands On Nashville, Westminster Home Connection, Family and Children’s Service, the Community Resource Center, Crossroads Campus are among those that will benefit from the gift.

Additionally, the NFL Foundation will contribute $250,000 and work with local schools to help repair stadiums and/or restore lost or damaged equipment as needed.

“We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night’s tragedy,” Adams Strunk said in a release. “As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can.”

Titans players, staff members and their families plan to help with the clean-up Friday through the Hands On Nashville.

“It truly takes a village to recover from a disaster and our sports community is taking that to heart,” Tara Tenorio, Hands on Nashville Chief Operating Officer said. “Hands On Nashville is honored to partner with the Tennessee Titans as they lend their incredible team spirit to keep Nashville strong.”

An EF-3 tornado struck downtown Nashville in the early morning hours Tuesday. One of the hardest hit areas was the Germantown section, not far from Nissan Stadium and the Titans’ training facility. Winds were measured at up to 130 miles per hour in the downtown area, 140 miles per hour in East Nashville and 160 miles east of the city.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 were confirmed dead across the region.

“Everyone in these communities and throughout Tennessee should be eternally grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their tremendous efforts in helping the victims of the tornadoes,” Ellen Lehman, President, CFMT, said. “This is an extraordinary gift toward our ability to respond and restore the damage caused by these disastrous storms.”