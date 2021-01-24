NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Henry 2,000-Yard Mementos Now on Display at Hall of Fame

A game ball and gloves from the Tennessee Titans running back's record-breaking Week 17 performance featured in an exhibit.
There is a chance Derrick Henry one day will have a bust in Canton, Ohio.

For now, he will have to be content with some memorabilia.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday that a game ball and the Tennessee Titans running back’s gloves from the 2020 regular-season finale, when he became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, are now on display at the facility. The exhibit also includes one of Henry's jersey.

Henry ran for 2,027 yards this season, the fifth-highest total in NFL history. Along with Chris Johnson (2,006 yards in 2009), he made Tennessee the only franchise ever with two 2,000-yard rushers.

Henry capped the effort with a career-high 250 yards on 34 carries in a Week 17 victory over Houston (the Titans won 41-38). It was his third 200-yard game of 2020 and the third of his career against the Texans. He is the first player ever to run for more than 200 yards against a single opponent at least three times and the only one with four career games of at least 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In his fifth season, Henry became the 10th player since 1953 to be the league’s rushing champion in consecutive seasons (he finished first with 1,540 yards in 2019). The other nine are enshrined in the Hall.

Additionally, four of the other seven 2,000-yard rushers are Hall of Famers. A fifth, Adrian Peterson, is not yet eligible but is certain to be there when his time comes.

Barring injury, Henry still has much to do in his career. Already, though, he has a figurative foot and a literal presence there.

