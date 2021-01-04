Derrick Henry Becomes Titans' Second 2,000-Yard Rusher

A few weeks ago, a 2,000-yard season was just a possibility for Derrick Henry. In fact, he was a little behind pace.

But for the Tennessee Titans running back, nothing should come as a surprise. Certainly not another massive performance against a team he has dominated in recent seasons, the Houston Texans.

To become the eighth player in league history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a single season Sunday, Henry needed 223 yards. And he got every last one of them.

Henry entered one of the most exclusive clubs in football and all of sports, the 2,000-yard club, with a six-yard run on his 28th carry of the contest. It came with 7:46 to play.

Henry finished with 250 yards on 34 carries (both career-highs) as the Titans outlasted the Texans 41-38 to finish first in the AFC South. His final total of 2,027 yards is the fifth-highest single-season total in NFL history.

The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama becomes the first running back to reach the milestone since Adrian Peterson did it with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. He also makes the Titans the first NFL franchise to have two 2,000-yard rushers. Chris Johnson earned his ‘CJ2K’ nickname when he rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009.

The two-time NFL rushing champion started Sunday’s contest fast. He had more than 100 yards rushing by halftime, including a 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. On the Titans’ second offensive series of the third quarter, he surpassed 200 rushing yards for the game. At the start of the fourth quarter, he was 18 yards away.

He is the 10th player since 1953 to be the league’s rushing champion in consecutive seasons, and the other nine are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In leading the league this season, Henry had seven 100-yard performances and three others with more than 200 yards. He is the first player to have three 200-yard rushing performances in a season since 2016 and fifth overall since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Only a handful of running backs have had one 200-yard rushing game since 2018.

Henry now has five career 200-yard rushing performances, and three of them have come in his last three games against Houston. He is the first player in league history to have that many against a single opponent.

Henry’s season has been historic. A player who notoriously takes zero credit for his accolades and lauds his teammates for just about everything he accomplishes, Henry might as well start writing his Hall of Fame speech.

He will have a lot of people to thank.

“That's a great milestone, not many have done it,” Henry said a few weeks ago about the possibility of getting to 2,000 yards. “That's a rare company and the backs that have done it, I'm sure they would say, give a lot of thanks to their teammates, O-line, all the guy that's blocking, couldn’t have done it without them, coaching staff. It takes everyone, and those guys that have done it probably have some great teammates to help them get that along the way.”