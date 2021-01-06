Final Power Rankings: Defense Drags Down Titans

The Tennessee Titans started the regular seasons in the power rankings at numerous spots. Some media outlets had them outside of the top 15, others closer or inside the top 10 and few had them close to the top five.

There is more of a consensus at the end of the season. That is that the Titans are a fringe top 10 NFL team with potential to be much higher in the power rankings, but a shaky defense prevented that from happening. The Titans most commonly came in at No. 9 or 10 this week. Their lowest ranking was No. 11, while the highest was No. 8.

The offense fired on all cylinders in nearly every game this season. Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, while second-year wide receiver A.J. Brown built upon an impressive rookie campaign and surpassed 1,000 yards receiving again. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill proved that the Titans made the right decision to sign him to a four-year contract extension in the offseason by having the best statistical season of any quarterback in the Titans era.

Tennessee will likely need every bit of that explosive offense to make another deep postseason run. That journey starts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens, who the Titans have already beaten twice in the past 12 months.

“It's just important that you play your best this late in the season. It's a new season, and that we're ready to go,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Our whole goal was to win the division – our first goal, excuse me, was to win the division, host a home playoff game. Now it's about winning that next game, that next playoff game against an opponent that we have a lot of respect for, that are playing very well, and is no stranger to playoff football.”

Sports Illustrated - 9th (Previous: 11th)

The Titans won’t surprise anyone this year in the postseason, but they’ll again have to go on the road if they can survive the first round.

NFL.com - 10th (No change from last week)

The Titans enter the playoffs with a 2,000-yard rusher in Derrick Henry, a 40-touchdown quarterback in Ryan Tannehill and two receivers at or near 1,000 yards in A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. And yet, even with that absurd level of firepower, how confident should anyone be that Tennessee is ready to make a run deep into January? The Titans got this far because that incredible offense covered up most of the sins of a defense that allowed at least 30 points in half of its games. Things weren't exactly trending up at the end of the year, either: The D allowed 40 and 38 points to the Packers and Texans in the final two weeks. If the Titans are to beat the Ravens in January for a second straight year, they'll have to win a shootout to pull it off.

CBS Sports - 11th (Previous: 12th)

The defense has major issues, which showed up against the Texans. But this team can score. The postseason will be all about Derrick Henry.

NBC Sports/Pro Football Talk - 10th (Previous: 11th)

They need more from their defense to duplicate last year’s playoff success.

USA Today - 10th (Previous: 11th)

If RB Derrick Henry can push his overall rushing total for the 2020 season beyond 2,500 yards, this franchise just might finally hoist its first Lombardi Trophy.

Bleacher Report - 9th (Previous: 11th)

If not for running back Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans would not be the champions of the AFC South.

After piling up a ridiculous 250 yards and two scores on 34 carries in the division-clinching win in Houston, Henry ended the 2020 campaign with a league-leading 2,027 rushing yards. In doing so, he became the eighth member of the 2,000-yard club, and he led the NFL in carries, rushing yards and rushing scores for the second straight season.

He's also the first running back in over a decade to win the rushing title in consecutive seasons. But other than that, he's just OK.

Next up for the Titans is rematch of last year's divisional-round stunner against the Baltimore Ravens, although the game will be in Nashville this time.

Henry will undoubtedly be a big part of the Titans' game plan. He carried the ball 30 times for 195 yards in last year's upset win. But another issue has Davenport skeptical that the Titans can beat the Ravens in the playoffs two years in a row.

"In technical terms: The Titans defense sucks," he said. "They have zero pass rush, so their so-so secondary is being exposed time and again. Tennessee allowed 457 yards of offense in Week 17, and teams that allow 450-plus yards typically don't have success in the postseason. I know the Titans beat the Ravens in overtime back in Week 11, but I don't have much confidence in their ability to repeat that feat."

Sporting News - 8th (Previous: 10th)

The Titans (11-5) have an intimidating offense powered by their hammer of a 2,000-yard back, Derrick Henry, who also opens up a terrific downfield passing game with Ryan Tannehill firing often to A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. Tannehill's own wheels are a big X-factor, too.

Defense is the problem here. That was on full display when Henry went off against the Texans in Week 17 but the Titans almost blew a big lead late. The Titans have a shaky run defense plus a limited pass rush and can get roasted in the back seven. Tennessee can score with anyone, but not stopping someone will eventually cost the team.

Yahoo - 9th (Previous: 7th)

Derrick Henry’s 2,027 yards this season ranks fifth all-time. Over Henry’s last 38 games, including playoffs, Henry has 4,898 yards and 42 touchdowns. That’s 128.9 rushing yards per game over a long stretch. To put that in perspective, Jim Brown holds the NFL record for rushing yards per game at 104.3 and nobody else is over 100.

