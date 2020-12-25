NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Friday Injury Report: Only One Ruled Out

Outside linebacker Derick Roberson won't play against Green Bay because of a hamstring injury.
NASHVILLE – Derick Roberson does not have a quarterback sack this season. But he has come close a few times.

The second-year outside linebacker has registered four quarterback pressures in the last seven games, which is noteworthy given that the Tennessee Titans are last in the NFL with 14 sacks through their first 14 games. At least he has made opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable even if he has not gotten them to the ground.

The Titans won’t have Roberson when they face the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, though. He was ruled out Friday because of a hamstring injury. Roberson was a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

He is the only Tennessee player at this point who is certain not to play and was the only one wh did not practice Friday. All others on the injury report were full participants.

Green Bay has ruled out two players.

Roberson has appeared in eight games this season and has been credited with six tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in addition to his quarterback pressures.

Without him, coaches will look at rookie Wyatt Ray, who was signed to the active roster off the practice squad on Thursday and possibly veteran linebacker, Brooks Reed, who has been on the practice squad for a month.

“That's just kind of where we're at,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “We're in a season when things come up and guys have to be ready to go, whether they're on the practice squad or recently joined us to learn what the system is and take advantage of the opportunity.”

The complete Titans-Packers injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday Status

Out: OLB Derick Roberson (hamstring).

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), C Ben Jones (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee), LB David Long (neck), G Rodger Saffold (toe), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (knee), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (illness).

GREEN BAY

Sunday Status

Out: S Will Redmond (concussion) and TE Jace Sternberger (concussion/illness). Doubtful: G Simon Stepaniak (knee) and RB Jamaal Williams (quad).

Limited participation: LB Rashan Gary (hip), RB Aaron Jones (toe), CB Kevin King (groin), WR Alan Lazard (core/wrist), WR Equanimous St. Brown (knee), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb/neck), CB Chandon Sullivan (hip) and T Rick Wagner (knee). Full participation: LB Krys Barnes (eye), LS Hunter Bradley (illness), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), G Lucas Patrick (toe), LB Randy Ramsey (neck), DL Anthony Rush (illness), P JK Scott (quad) and WR Malik Taylor (hamstring).

