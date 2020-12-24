NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Linebacker Added to Active Roster From Practice Squad

Wyatt Ray has appeared in two games this season, has not registered a tackle on defense.
NASHVILLE – Wyatt Ray was not the Tennessee Titans’ first choice to address their pass rush woes this season, but with two games remaining he is one of the last ones standing.

The Titans signed the outside linebacker to their active roster Thursday after he spent more than three months on the practice squad. His turn comes after Vic Beasley was released and Jadeveon Clowney and Tuzar Skipper went to injured reserve, among other things franchise officials have tried.

Tennessee enters Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season last in sacks with 14. Every other team in the league has at least 16. The Titans have gone three straight games without one.

Ray, undrafted out of Boston College in 2019, has appeared in two contests for the Titans this season as a gameday addition from the practice squad. He logged just 15 snaps on defense, including two last Sunday against Detroit.

He has been credited with one tackle on special teams and none on defense.

Before he joined the Titans late in training camp, he spent time with three other franchises (Houston, Buffalo, N.Y. Jets). He made his NFL debut with Tennessee on Nov. 8 against Chicago.

Also Thursday, cornerback Chris Milton was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, and wide receiver Rashard Davis was signed to the practice squad to fill Ray’s spot. Milton has been one of Tennessee’s core special teams players and has not missed a game this season. Davis was an offseason standout who did not survive the roster reduction at the end of training camp.

Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen gives instruction to outside linebacker Wyatt Ray (57) during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
