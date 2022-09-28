Wednesday Injury Report: Hooker Dealing With Concussion

NASHVILLE – Amani Hooker played every snap on defense Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Perhaps he should not have.

The Tennessee Titans safety did not practice Wednesday because of a concussion, which means he now must clear the NFL’s mandated protocols before Sunday if he is to play at all against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hooker is one of four Titans who were unable to take part in the day’s workout. Four others were limited participants.

A spotter is employed at each NFL game to closely monitor players for potential head injuries. The spotter can have a player removed from the game for an examination.

That, obviously, did not happen with Hooker, who was one of four members of Tennessee’s defense to play all 70 snaps against the Raiders. Hooker was credited with a season-high six tackles and one forced fumble in the 24-22 victory.

In order to return to full activity, a player in the concussion protocol must complete a five-step process that includes a progression from light exercise to football-specific movements and eventually non-contact drills without exhibiting any symptoms. Finally, a player must be cleared by the team physician and an independent neurological consultant.

Hooker, a fourth-round pick in 2022, has started 14 straight games dating back to last season, including the playoffs, and was signed to a three-year, $30 million contract extension at the end of training camp. That extension begins with the 2023 season.

He is currently tied for fifth on the team with 12 tackles and is the only member of the Titans defense with a forced fumble and an interception.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR Treylon Burks (illness), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (concussion) and TE Austin Hooper (neck). Limited participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (knee) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). Full participation: OLB Bud Dupree (hip).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and RB Jonathan Taylor (toe). Limited participation: T Bernhard Raimann (ankle). Full Participation: LB Shaquille Leonard (back).