Hooker Gets Extension Through 2025

NASHVILLE – In signing safety Amani Hooker to a multi-year contract extension, the Tennessee Titans ensured that one of the league’s best safety duos will remain together through at least the 2024 season.

The Titans announced the agreement Friday morning, with ESPN reporting that it was a three-year deal worth $33 million, including $19.5 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.

Hooker was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Titans free safety Kevin Byard chimed in with a quick congratulatory post on Twitter: “Proud and happy for you bro! Now let’s go crazy this year!”

Hooker’s extension keeps him under contract through the 2025 season, while Byard’s deal runs through 2024.

Per Spotrac, Hooker's deal makes him the 14th-highest average paid safety in football. His $19.5 million guaranteed money also ranks 14th, while his $10 million signing bonus is the 12th largest.

The combination of Byard and Hooker has turned into quite a successful pairing for the Titans. Byard earned All Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the second time last year, after totaling five interceptions and 88 tackles.

Hooker, meanwhile, has made huge strides in the three seasons since he was a fourth-round draft pick in 2019. His improvement became apparent in 2020, when Hooker – despite making only three starts – totaled four interceptions and 51 tackles. He became a full-time starter last season, posting an interception, four passes defensed and 62 tackles in 12 games.

With five career interceptions, Hooker is tied with Kansas City’s Juan Thornhill for the third-most among safeties from the 2019 draft class, behind only Green Bay’s Darnell Savage Jr. (eight) and the Rams’ Taylor Rapp (seven). From 2020 to 2021, only 11 NFL safeties had more interceptions than Hooker.

In his three-year career, Hooker has played in 44 games (15 starts) and totaled 119 tackles, five interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.