Jayon Brown Outperformed His Contract in 2019

David Boclair

Jayon Brown did not play like a fifth-round draft pick in 2019. He was paid like one, though.

That is why the NFL’s performance-based pay system exists.

Brown, a third-year linebacker with the Tennessee Titans, earned $475,027 above his contract terms through the performance-based pay and veteran pool programs, the NFL announced last week. His total payout ranked 24 among all NFL players who benefited from the program and made him the only Titan among the top 25.

That payout nearly doubled his earnings for the season. Brown made $645,000 in base salary in the third year of the four-year rookie contract he signed when he entered the league.

The 155 overall selection in the 2017 draft, Brown played (and started) 14 games and was the Titans’ third-leading tackler with a career-high 117 stops. He also broke up nine passes, which ranked fourth on the team.

The performance-based pay program was implemented in 2002 as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The rookie redistribution fund was added 2011 and the veteran pool, a component of the rookie redistribution fund, was created in 2016.

Performance-based pay is calculated through a formula that takes into account a player’s time and full salary and compares that player to every other player in the league. The veteran pool is calculated in similar fashion and seeks to enhance the income of those who earn less than $1 million in the season.

Brown earned $286,641 through the performance-based pay program and $188,386 from the veteran pool. Neither figure was among the top 25 in its individual category, but the total payout benefited him more than most players throughout the league.

In three seasons, Brown has appeared in 46 games (23 starts) and has averaged 97 tackles, 2.83 sacks and 6.7 passes defensed per year. He has two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

