Robinson: Titans Will Do 'Everything That We Can' to Keep Henry

Based on Jon Robinson’s comments Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it seems clear that re-signing running back Derrick Henry is the Tennessee Titans’ top priority, at least among those currently on the roster.

The Titans general manager did not – as is typical – get into specifics about what he wants or expects when he reshapes the roster this offseason. However, he made no secret about his desire to bring back Henry, who led the NFL in rushing during the regular season and was a central figure in the team’s success during the playoffs.

“Derrick had a great year for us,” Robinson said. “He led the league in rushing. He built off the second half of the 2018 season that he had. He cares about his teammates. He works hard. He’s great in the community.

“And we’re going to work through that one and do everything that we can to try to keep him around.”

Henry, a second-round draft pick in 2016, is one of several high-profile members of the 2019 Titans scheduled to become free agents next month. Through the first four seasons of his career, he has rushed for 3,833 yards, of which 2,125 have come in his last 19 contests (111.8 yards per game). Only three players, Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Jordan Howard have rushed for more yards since the start of 2016.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is another player whose contract soon will expire, but Robinson was less committal about his thoughts on the eight-year veteran who was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in his first season with Tennessee. Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback for the final 10 games (the Titans won seven) and ultimately led the league in passer rating and yards per pass attempt.

“He’s under contract here for the next few weeks,” Robinson said. “He did a great job for us and we’ll start those talks and kind of see where they go, just like all the other players.”

Other potential free agents include right tackle Jack Conklin, cornerback Logan Ryan, wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe, linebacker Kamalei Correa and cornerback LeShaun Sims.

“We’ve got several guys … whose contracts are up,” Robinson said. “I’ve spoken to all those guys. We’re working through that now. We have daily discussions internally about [the] roster and how we’re going to handle the roster.

“We’ve started some preliminary discussions with some guys. We’ll continue to work through that.”