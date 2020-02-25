AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Robinson: Titans Will Do 'Everything That We Can' to Keep Henry

David Boclair

Based on Jon Robinson’s comments Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it seems clear that re-signing running back Derrick Henry is the Tennessee Titans’ top priority, at least among those currently on the roster.

The Titans general manager did not – as is typical – get into specifics about what he wants or expects when he reshapes the roster this offseason. However, he made no secret about his desire to bring back Henry, who led the NFL in rushing during the regular season and was a central figure in the team’s success during the playoffs.

“Derrick had a great year for us,” Robinson said. “He led the league in rushing. He built off the second half of the 2018 season that he had. He cares about his teammates. He works hard. He’s great in the community.

“And we’re going to work through that one and do everything that we can to try to keep him around.”

Henry, a second-round draft pick in 2016, is one of several high-profile members of the 2019 Titans scheduled to become free agents next month. Through the first four seasons of his career, he has rushed for 3,833 yards, of which 2,125 have come in his last 19 contests (111.8 yards per game). Only three players, Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Jordan Howard have rushed for more yards since the start of 2016.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is another player whose contract soon will expire, but Robinson was less committal about his thoughts on the eight-year veteran who was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in his first season with Tennessee. Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback for the final 10 games (the Titans won seven) and ultimately led the league in passer rating and yards per pass attempt.

“He’s under contract here for the next few weeks,” Robinson said. “He did a great job for us and we’ll start those talks and kind of see where they go, just like all the other players.”

Other potential free agents include right tackle Jack Conklin, cornerback Logan Ryan, wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe, linebacker Kamalei Correa and cornerback LeShaun Sims.

“We’ve got several guys … whose contracts are up,” Robinson said. “I’ve spoken to all those guys. We’re working through that now. We have daily discussions internally about [the] roster and how we’re going to handle the roster.

“We’ve started some preliminary discussions with some guys. We’ll continue to work through that.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Tennessee Titans' 2020 Combine Advance

After reaching the AFC Championship, the Titans face some serious personnel decisions this offseason

David Boclair

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Jeff Fisher

Former Tennessee Titans coach is the fifth person named to the Class of 2020

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Casey Kept On Without Regular Pass Rush Partner

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman reached sack milestone in 2019 minus Derrick Morgan, who helped him get to the quarterback often in his first eight seasons

David Boclair

Receiver/Return Man Agrees to One-Year Deal

Cameron Batson spent all of 2019 on injured reserve after getting hurt in training camp

David Boclair

Firkser Agrees to New Contract

Tight end had a team-high two touchdown catches during the NFL Playoffs

David Boclair

A Year Later, Simmons' Knee Injury Already a Distant Memory

Tennessee Titans' top pick in 2019 NFL Draft looks forward to playing with benefit of offseason preparation, without restrictions of a knee brace

David Boclair

Another Pees Leaves Coaching Staff

Quality control assistant Matt Pees becomes a high school head coach following his father's retirement

David Boclair

Others Have Made Step Titans Hope to Take

Four NFL teams in the last decade won a Super Bowl a year after losing in conference championship

David Boclair

Three of the four AFC South teams look like potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Philip Rivers.

David Boclair

Tannehill Preps for Free Agency by Changing Agents

CAA Sports, which also represents Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, welcomes the quarterback

David Boclair