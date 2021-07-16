No Fans Allowed at Training Camp Practices

Expansion of the training facility and executive offices means the general public will have to wait until the start of the 2021 NFL season to see the Tennessee Titans in person.

Continued construction on the expansion and renovation of the Tennessee Titans’ training facility and executive offices means that none of the team’s 2021 training camp practices will be open to the public.

The Titans made the announcement Friday when they released their 2021 training camp schedule.

Players will report for the start of camp on July 27 with the first practice session set for the next morning. There will be four consecutive days of on-field work before the first day off. After that, there will be no more than three straight days of workouts with breaks provided either by meetings, off days or travel.

Training camp will conclude with the second preseason game, Aug. 21 at Tampa Bay. The final camp practices will be joint workouts with the Buccaneers ahead of that contest, Aug. 18 and 19.

Final cuts to the regular-season limit of 53 players must be made by Aug. 31, three days after the final preseason game. Prior to that, rosters must be reduced from the offseason maximum of 90 players to 85 on Aug. 17 and to 80 on Aug. 24.

Nearly all of the training camp practices will take place in the morning, but there also will be an evening session on Aug. 11, which will provide the final organized work prior to the preseason opener, Aug. 13 at Atlanta.

The complete list Tennessee Titans training camp practices:

July 28: Morning

July 29: Morning

July 30: Morning

July 31: Morning

Aug. 2: Morning

Aug. 3: Morning

Aug. 4: Morning

Aug. 6: Morning

Aug. 7: Morning

Aug. 9: Morning

Aug. 10: Morning

Aug. 11: Evening

Aug. 13: Preseason game at Atlanta

Aug. 15: Early afternoon

Aug. 16: Morning

Aug. 18: Joint workout with Buccaneers

Aug. 19: Joint workout with Buccaneers

Aug. 21: Preseason game at Tampa Bay

Tennessee is scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.