Power Rankings: Not Much Love for Titans

NASHVILLE – Based on a sampling of offseason NFL power rankings, the Tennessee Titans should have no problem adopting an underdog mindset heading into training camp,

Sure, the Titans earned the AFC’s number-one seed last year following a 12-5 regular season. But the combination of a quick playoff exit, the trade of Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, and question marks at key offensive positions have dropped the Titans down the ladder in the eyes of forecasters.

A survey of 10 power rankings didn’t find the Titans listed in a single top 10. The Titans ranked as high as 11th (ESPN) and as low as 17th (New York Post, Pro Football Focus).

Should those numbers cause panic among Titans fans? Probably not, considering the accuracy of offseason forecasts. Peter King of Football Morning in America, for instance, acknowledged that he ranked the Titans 18th and the Green Bay Packers eighth last year at this time. Those teams finished as the AFC and NFC top seeds, respectively, in 2021.

Another note worth recalling: As we mentioned a few months ago, the Titans are one of just two teams – along with the New Orleans Saints – that have either exceeded or equaled the number of expected regular-season wins set for them in each of the past five years. That data was compiled by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football.

Nevertheless, here’s a look at how others around the country view the Titans in early July:

SI.com

Ranking: 13th

Comment: “The Titans have done all they can to signal a perceived end to the current team we all know and love. That doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive in 2022, but there will be a metaphorical ‘under construction’ sign hanging next to the active roster.”

BLEACHER REPORT

Ranking: 13th

Comment: “The Tennessee Titans are the two-time defending AFC South champions and last year's No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. But … after a draft that saw the team stunningly trade wide receiver A.J. Brown and select a quarterback in the third round, there could be trouble brewing in Nashville.”

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES

RANKING: 12th

Comment: “The Titans seem to have everything but a dynamic quarterback, and that typically isn’t enough to contend.”

ESPN

Ranking: 11th

Comment: “(Robert) Woods hasn't set foot on the field as a Titans player, but he was catapulted into the No. 1 receiver spot after the team traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles. Brown takes 23% of the Titans' receiving yards last season to Philadelphia. Woods is now likely to get the lion's share of targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who targeted Brown more than any other receiver since taking over as the starter in Week 7 of 2019.”

FOOTBALL MORNING IN AMERICA

Ranking: 12th

Comment: “I can’t figure this team out, but I do know (coach) Mike Vrabel is worth at least what he’s making in his new contract. This defense plays with the kind of intensity and efficiency their coach used to have as a player. The Titans will need that this year.”

NFL.com

Ranking: 16th

Comment: “The Titans weren’t interested in shelling out the gonzo wideout money that has defined this offseason, so they sent one of their most important players to the NFC and started over at the position with first-round pick Treylon Burks. Maybe this was ultimately the right play for Tennessee -- financially, at least -- but it’s also hard to say the Titans are a better team now than they were in January.”

NEW YORK POST

Ranking: 17th

Comment: “How the mighty No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs has fallen. One year after pairing Julio Jones with A.J. Brown envisioning a fearsome duo, both WRs are gone. That’s only going to increase the wear on workhorse RB Derrick Henry. QB Ryan Tannehill’s playoff stinker cost him a lot of believers.”

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

Ranking: 17th

Comment: “The No. 1 seed in the AFC a season ago, the Titans did not have an offseason for the ages. Acquiring Robert Woods was a nice move, but they also traded away A.J. Brown rather than give him the big-money contract he deserved. Rookie Treylon Burks is now under huge pressure to replace Brown. The Titans will be a good team again, but they lost ground to the rest of the contenders that clearly upgraded this offseason.”

THE SPORTING NEWS

Ranking: 14th

Comment: “The Titans need to hope Derrick Henry's wear and Ryan Tannehill's playoff woes don't carry over, while also needing to quickly recover with a new-look receiving corps minus game-changer A.J. Brown.”

USA TODAY (Touchdown Wire)

Ranking: 12th

Comment: “Brown out, yes. Didn’t look like the Titans loved that and QB Ryan Tannehill probably doesn’t appreciate it. Rookie WR Treylon Burks is tasked with filling that big void. But how easily do we forget Tennessee was the top seed in the AFC and RB Derrick Henry is still Derrick Henry?”