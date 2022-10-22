Titans Cast a Wide Net in Search of DBs

NASHVILLE – No one can say the Tennessee Titans haven’t tried – and don’t continue to try – to solve their issues in pass coverage.

Since they returned from last Sunday’s open date in the schedule, the Titans signed one defensive back – Josh Thompson – to the active roster and added two others – Kyron Brown and Steven Parker – to the practice squad.

As it stands now, there are 12 safeties and cornerbacks on the active roster with three others on the practice squad. Three more, including two who have played in games, are on injured reserve and two who spent time on the practice squad no longer are with the team.

That is 20 different players in all who have played or have been available to play, which is nearly double the number on the season’s initial 53-man roster. That instability is undeniably a reason that Tennessee (3-2) entered Week 7 last in the NFL in pass defense with an average of 287.6 passing yards allowed per game and last with an average of 7.94 yards allowed per pass.

If form holds, Thompson won’t have to wait to make his Titans’ debut. Already this season, players like safety Andrew Adams and cornerback Terrance Mitchell have been in uniform days after they joined the Titans.

“Obviously, it happened fast,” Thompson said. “I’ve kind of just tried to adjust to it … get here and learn the system. It feels weird just coming from a different team to a new team.”

Brown and Parker will have to wait. Neither were among the standard elevations from the practice squad for this week’s contest.

A rundown of the defensive backs the Tennessee Titans have used this season:

ON THE ROSTER

• Kevin Byard, S: The unquestioned leader of defense and one of two members of the secondary who have started every game. He is tied for the team lead with 37 tackles and one interception.

• Roger McCreary, CB: The second-round draft pick has started every game and often his moved between the outside and the slot. Has played more snaps than any other player on the defense.

• Kristian Fulton, CB: Started four games, but missed the Week 2 loss at Buffalo with a hamstring injury. In the only player on the defense with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

• Amani Hooker, S: Started the first three games but missed the next two with a concussion. Will be back in the lineup this week. Is the only member of the secondary with multiple passes defensed.

• Caleb Farley, CB: Has played in every game with one start (Week 2 at Buffalo). Has been benched twice in the last three contests after giving up a big gain.

• Ugo Amadi, DB: Acquired in a trade with Philadelphia at the end of the preseason. Played in the first two games, primarily as a slot cornerback, but has been out since because of injury.

• Terrance Mitchell, CB: Signed off New England’s practice squad after Week 2. Has played extensively in each of the three contests since and was credited with starts in each of the last two.

• Andrew Adams, S: Signed off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad after Week 2. Started in place of Amani Hooker in Week 4 and played as a reserve in Week 5.

• Lonnie Johnson, Jr., DB: Inactive in Week 1 because of an injury. Was a role player on defense in Weeks 2 and 3 but was limited to special teams only in the last two contests.

• Joshua Kalu, S: A role player in each of the first four games. Started in place of Hooker at Washington in Week 5. Also has been a key special teams performer.

• Tre Avery, CB: Made the regular-season roster as an undrafted rookie, played in each of the first four games, as a special teams player in Weeks 1, 3 and 4 and as a starter on defense in Week 2 at Buffalo. He was inactive at Washington.

• Josh Thompson, DB: Signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad on Monday. An undrafted rookie out of the University of Texas who spent the offseason and preseason with the Jaguars. Has yet to make his NFL debut.

ON INJURED RESERVE

• Elijah Molden, DB: Has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season and has yet to play in a game.

• A.J. Moore, S: A free agent addition in the offseason. Played five snaps on special teams in the opener against the New York Giants before he was hurt. Has been on injured reserve since and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

• Chris Jackson, CB: Started the season on the practice squad, played in Week 2 at Buffalo after being signed to the active roster but has been on injured reserve since.

ON THE PRACTICE SQUAD

• Kyron Brown, DB: Signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. Undrafted out of Akron in in 2019, has appeared in four games for two teams over the past three seasons.

• Steven Parker, DB: Signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. A veteran of 31 games with three different teams, including four starts with Miami in 2019. Was primarily a special teams player last year with the New York Giants.

• Shyheim Carter, CB: Spent the offseason and preseason with the Titans. Was released at the start of the regular season but brought back to the practice squad on Oct. 4.

NO LONGER WITH THE TEAM

• Theo Jackson, S: Sixth-round pick out of Tennessee aas on the practice squad for the first four weeks. Did not play as a standard elevation in Week 4 at Indianapolis. Signed to Minnesota’s active roster on Oct. 11.

• Nate Brooks, DB: Was on the practice squad for four weeks but was released earlier this week.