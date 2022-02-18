Dupree Takes Next Step in Legal Process Related to January Altercation

Bud Dupree reported for booking and was assigned a court date Friday morning regarding his alleged role in an altercation at a downtown Nashville Walgreens last month, according to The Tennessean.

The Tennessee Titans outside linebacker was issued a citation for misdemeanor assault on Jan. 4, two days after the incident that involved Dupree, several of his friends and two employees of the store. Dupree met with detectives on the matter the next day and again a day after that. The citation initially was issued following the second meeting.

Originally, he was scheduled to report for booking in late January.

The citation reads, in part:

“On 1/2/2002, around 2000 hours, the victim was working at the Walgreens located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. A group of subjects entered the store to shop. Some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim. The subjects left, then re-entered the store with the defendant. The defendant then grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation before the defendant left the location. Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”

The incident occurred hours after the Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins in their final home game of the regular season. Dupree started and made one tackle in that contest.

“Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field, and that is my response,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said a day after Dupree was cited. “We will continue to monitor it and communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”

Dupree, who turned 29 this week, joined the Titans prior to the 2021 season on a five-year, $82.5 million free-agent contract. He played 11 games during the regular season (six starts) and was credited with 17 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Before that, he spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His final season with that team was cut short by a knee injury, which required reconstructive surgery. The recovery from that procedure affected Dupree throughout much of last season.