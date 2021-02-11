Former College Head Coach Among Staff Additions

Jason Houghtaling led Wagner College for five seasons, will be an offensive line assistant with the Titans.

Unless some new positions are added, the Tennessee Titans’ coaching staff for 2021 is complete.

The team announced that the final openings have been filled by two college coaches, one who has been a head coach. Both will work with the offense.

Erick Frazier will be the offensive skill assistant, and Jason Houghtaling will be an offensive line assistant.

Frazier was wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator at Montana State for the past two seasons. The school announced his move to Tennessee last week. An NCAA Division II All-American wide receiver at Kutztown State (Pa.), his seven-year coaching career includes stops at Western Illinois, Northwestern, Dayton and Delaware Valley College, a Division III program in suburban Philadelphia. Along the way, he primarily has worked with wide receivers.

Houghtaling is a 14-year veteran of the college ranks, including a five-year run as head coach at Wagner College, an FCS program. He was fired from that post following the 2019 season, which included “allegations of physical and verbal abuse” and a subsequent investigation that cleared him of any wrongdoing. The school’s athletics director said the decision to fire Houghtaling was based on the team’s 16-40 record (11-20 in conference play) with one winning season under his direction.

Houghtaling spent last season as the offensive line coach at Colgate. Before he was head coach, he served as running backs coach (2006), offensive line coach (2007-08) and offensive coordinator (2012 and 2014) at Wagner. He also worked at Cornell (2013).

The openings on the staff were created when former offensive assistant Luke Steckel was promoted to tight ends coach and offensive quality control coach Chandler Henley left to become assistant offensive line coach with the Atlanta Falcons.