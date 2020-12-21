Running Back Duo Titans Envisioned Finally Taking Shape

Darrynton Evans scored his first career touchdown, showed promise as a runner and receiver in his return from injury Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans may be on the brink of an explosive one-two punch at running back.

At times this season, Jeremy McNichols and D’Onta Foreman have provided a spark when Derrick Henry, the league’s leading rusher, needed a breather. But it hasn’t turned into anything substantial.

Third-round pick Darrynton Evans, due to groin and hamstring injuries, had missed 11 of the Titans’ 13 games entering Sunday. In the two games he did play in, he didn’t have much of a chance to showcase his skill set.

That all changed in a 45-26 victory over the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Playing in a season-high 13 offensive snaps and in his first appearance since Week 5, all of the things that make up Evans’ skill set -- explosiveness, speed, his ability to evade defenders -- were on display. He totaled 57 yards from scrimmage. On 12 carries, he gained 30 yards and caught two passes on two targets for 27 yards. He scored his first career touchdown on a three-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a really fine player. It won’t be a drop off when (Henry) comes out of the game,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said. “Whenever you get the ball in his hands, he’s elusive with it. He knows what to do with it.”

On no play was Evans’ ability more evident than on a first-and-15 with 10:53 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. Evans slipped out for a screen pass from Tannehill that a Lions defender tipped behind the line of scrimmage. Evans kept his focus, caught the football and stormed down the right sideline while keeping his balance for a gain of 24 yards. Three plays later, Tannehill threw his third touchdown of the contest to Brown.

Before the season, some anticipated the Appalachian State product having an impact in the passing game, particularly on screen passes. Tannehill was one of them.

“Great job catching the screen signal with it, got tipped,” Tannehill said. “Guys got downfield. Some of the runs he had where he was able to keep his balance and keep gaining yards. Then he had some tough grabs inside.”

On the Titans’ next possession, a 10-play, 45-yard drive that took 4:15 off the clock, Evans ran the ball five times for 24 yards and had his longest run of the day, a gain of nine yards. He ended the drive in the end zone after catching a short pass from Tannehill.

“It was good to get my first career touchdown. I’m just glad I caught it,” Evans said. “That’s the main thing, I caught the ball. I will definitely remember that one. It counts at the end of the day.”

A new weapon for a Titans offense filled with them may be emerging as the postseason draws near. Henry leads the league in every major rushing category and is tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (15). He also has had an incredibly large workload. He leads the league with 321 carries and averages 22.1 per game. He has notched 25 carries or more in six games this season.

While Henry will, of course, remain the focal point of the offense down the stretch of the season with a postseason berth at arm's length, Evans could be the one to alleviate some of that workload. The 5-foot-10, 201-pounder will certainly be a change of pace compared to the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry, giving opposing defenses yet another playmaker to worry about.

“It felt good to actually be able to contribute, help the team on special teams and on offense,” Evans said “It’s been a long year, but at the same time it paid off. We got a win.”

And the Titans would like to see his contributions continue.

“Really happy for him,” Tannehill said. “He's out there and making plays for us. He's going to help us moving forward.”