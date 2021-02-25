NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Jurrell Casey Released After One Season With Denver

The one-time Tennessee Titans great played just three games with the Broncos before he sustained a season-ending injury.
Author:
Publish date:

For the second time in less than a year, an NFL team has decided that Jurrell Casey costs too much.

The Denver Broncos have released the veteran defensive lineman, according to multiple reports Thursday. The 31-year-old was set to count nearly $11.875 million against the 2021 salary as part of a four-year extension he signed in 2017 when he was with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans traded the five-time Pro Bowler to Denver last March in a move that primarily was motivated to free up salary cap space. Casey played three games for the Broncos in 2020 before he sustained a torn biceps, which ended his season. He was credited with 14 tackles and two sacks.

Tennessee selected Casey in the third round of 2011 NFL Draft, and for a long time he seemed like a bargain, whatever his salary.

He missed just five games in nine seasons, led the team in sacks three times and averaged just shy of 75 tackles per year. He was a team captain six times and twice was named the Titans’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He is one of seven players in franchise history with at least 50 sacks (he had 51), and he was the only Tennessee player during the Titans era (1999-present) to make five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2015-19).

Among players selected in 2011, Casey ranks 12th with 142 career games played, is 10th in sacks and is one of nine who has been to at least five Pro Bowls.

He negotiated multiple contract extensions with the franchise and publicly expressed his desire to spend his entire career with one team. Now he is looking for a third team – in as many years.

Denver Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Jurrell Casey Released After One Season With Denver

Tennessee Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

A Timeline of Isaiah Wilson's Most Notable NFL Moments

Tennessee Titans NFL tackle Isaiah Wilson.
News

Isaiah Wilson Tweets He is 'Done' With Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) calls for the fans to cheer after the touchdown by running back Derrick Henry (22) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

College Golf Coach Draws Inspiration from Titans' O-Line

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel takes questions about the 2019 NFL Draft during a press conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, April 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Vrabel Reveals What He Considers Essential to a Good Draft

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Henry Says Another 2,000-Yard Season Should Mean MVP

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) watch as Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (back) react after making a field goal to end the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
News

Vrabel On Kicking Issues: Maybe It's Me

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with general manager Jon Robinson after practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Robinson Comfortable With, Confident In Coaching Continuity

Tennessee Titans logo at mid field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Announce Donations to Social Justice Initiatives