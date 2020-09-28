SI.com
Jurrell Casey Sustains Season-Ending Injury

David Boclair

Jurrell Casey’s first season with a new team ended prematurely.

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that the five-time Pro Bowler with the Tennessee Titans sustained a season-ending injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He has a bicep tear, so he’s done for the season,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said.

Casey was injured during the second half Denver’s 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay but played 48 snaps on defense, tied for the most among Broncos’ defensive linemen, ad was credited with four tackles and one quarterback hit. He also played significantly in their first two contests.

In three games for Denver, Casey made 14 tackles and broke up three passes. He recorded his 500th career tackle (based on NFL statistics) in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, which made him one of four active NFL defensive linemen with at least that many.

“I was watching the tape (Sunday) night and on the play you kind of see him reach for his arm,” Fangio said. “I believe that was the play at some point there in the second half. With a lot of injuries, they don’t seem as bad as they end up being and guys are able to finish the game. … So that’s what happened with him there.”

Injuries had become an increasing problem for Casey in his final seasons with the Titans. He was placed on injured reserve for the final game of 2018 due to a torn knee ligament. Last season, he missed two games with a shoulder injury and played through a couple of other issues.

A third-round pick by the Titans in 2011, he missed just two games in his first seven seasons. Tennessee traded him to Denver in March for a seventh-round draft pick in this year’s draft (that pick was traded to Kansas City in a draft day deal). The primary purpose of that move was to free up salary cap space.

Casey will be the third Denver starter lost for the season due to an injury.

“We have sustained a lot of injuries there’s no denying that,” Fangio said. “But we’re going to keep fighting and keep preparing and have guys go out there and give it their all and do their best to try and get us a win.”

