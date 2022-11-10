Henry Piles Up Yards vs. 'Stacked' Boxes

NASHVILLE – Clog that box as much as you want.

Derrick Henry is up to the challenge.

Through eight games, the Tennessee Titans running back has already piled up 362 yards against “stacked boxes,” which is when defenses use eight or more players close enough to the line of scrimmage that they can directly impact a run.

Henry’s total not only leads the league for individual rushers against stacked boxes, but it’s nearly 100 yards more than any other team as a whole, per NFL Research.

That ability to gain yards against defenses specifically geared to stop Henry has been especially evident the last two weeks. The absence of quarterback Ryan Tannehill limited the Titans’ passing attack and allowed defenses to gear up even more so than usual for Henry. As a result, he faced eight-plus defenders in the box 53 percent of the time last week against Kansas City and 56 percent of the time the previous week against Houston – the two highest figures in the league for any back with more than 10 carries.

How successful were all those bodies near the line of scrimmage at stopping Henry? Not very, considering Henry carried a combined 49 times for 334 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in those two games.

“We’ve been dealing with clogged boxes since I’ve been the tight ends coach (in 2019),” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “They know who Derrick is. We’re seeing the same defenses. It may be that they show it a little bit earlier or there’s a little bit more pressure (the last two weeks). But it’s been the same defenses we’ve been dealing with for four years.”

Henry’s performances the last two weeks are part of a larger run of excellence.

He has equaled his personal best by topping the 100-yard mark in five straight games. The streak began with 114 rushing yards at Indianapolis on Oct. 2, and continued with 102 yards at Washington, 128 yards against Indianapolis, 219 yards at Houston and 115 yards at Kansas City.

What makes 100-yard games so special?

“I think (it means) just having success in the run game, dominating the line of scrimmage, the running back finishing runs and getting everything he can out of a run,” Henry said Thursday. “Just being efficient and playing at a high level all game. That takes a lot of detail and fundamentals on each and every play for you to have success.”

During Henry’s current stretch of 100-yard games, he’s led the NFL in rushing (682 yards), rushes of 10 yards or more (18) and touchdowns (seven), per Pro Football Focus.

Highly impressive numbers for any back, let alone one who’s always the center of attention.

“He’s running hard,” center Ben Jones said. “When he’s getting his opportunities, he’s making the most of it. He’s making guys miss, he’s finishing runs hard. He’s making the 1-2-yard runs turn into four and five.

“So you have to give him credit. If we do our part (as an offensive line), he’s special. … When he has the ball in his hands, any play is special.”