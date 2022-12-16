Can Radunz Step Up by Going Back?

The Tennessee Titans' 2021 second-round draft pick has only played at guard this season but increasingly has practiced at tackle in recent weeks.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans seemingly committed to Dillon Radunz as a guard this season.

Might that change, given the struggles of Dennis Daley at left tackle?

Offensive line coach Keith Carter noted Thursday that that the 2021 second-round draft pick has been taking practice reps at more than just guard.

So on Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked how Radunz was faring in those snaps outside of guard, and whether the second-year offensive lineman might factor in the mix beyond playing guard.

“Yeah, we’ll keep working with Dillon,” Vrabel said. “He did some good stuff when he’s been able to go in there. He’s played a couple different positions for us. (We’ve) tried to expand where he’s at, so we’ll see kind of where things lead on Sunday (against the Los Angeles Chargers), and pretty good chance he’ll play multiple positions.”

It’s hard to gauge just how much of a role Radunz might be in store for – beyond reserve guard – but the Titans do need improved play at left tackle, especially when it comes to pass protection. Daley has surrendered an NFL-high 11 sacks this season, per Pro Football Focus, and seven of those sacks have come over the past four weeks.

“Obviously, I’m going to play wherever they need me to go,” Radunz said Friday. “I’m just hoping to … playing tackle is where I played at in college, so that’s exciting for me. I’ve enjoyed playing guard. But being able to be versatile, play both guard and tackle, (I’m) definitely open to doing that and I’m excited for it.”

Radunz played tackle during his five seasons at North Dakota State.

He spent much of his rookie season with the Titans at that spot but gradually was shifted to guard as this season progressed, after he failed to earn the job as the starter at right tackle. The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Radunz has started two games at left guard this season and two games at right guard. He has not played a snap at tackle.

But he still feels playing tackle comes more naturally to him.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at guard and obviously I’m going to continue working guard, too,” Radunz said. “But just being able to open it up, play tackle also, I’m excited to do that.

“I played tackle for five years in college, so just being able to go back to that, it fits like a glove. Love going back there.”

The biggest difference between playing the two positions?

“At tackle, (things happen) a little bit slower obviously,” Radunz said. “It’s just a different athlete out there. Inside at guard, it happens a lot quicker. Bigger guys, stuff like that. So you just have to work on your hand placement, your feet obviously staggered a little bit more, stuff like that. So it’s just a little bit more technique, getting used to that.”