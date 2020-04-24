AllTitans
Assessing the Titans Needs, Options After Round One

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – One pick did not address all of the Tennessee Titans’ needs. But then one round did not exhaust all of the high-end prospects either.

When the 2020 NFL Draft resumes Friday with Rounds 2 and 3 (6 p.m., CDT), the Titans will have five picks remaining, including one each in the second round (No. 61 overall) and third round (No. 93 overall).

Here is a look at what they need and some of the top remaining names at each spot, based on SI.com’s rankings:

CORNERBACK

There is no greater need on the roster than for someone at this spot. General manager Jon Robinson was confident that the decision to address a different position with his first-round choice would not be a significant problem and indicated he might be willing to wait until Saturday to make one or more additions to the secondary.

Still available: Trevon Diggs, Alabama; Jaylon Johnson, Utah; Kristian Fulton, LSU; Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech and Bryce Hall, Virginia.

Assessment: Diggs, Johnson and Fulton were seen as potential first-round picks and would be a boon to the Titans at No. 61 (second round). Robertson is small but had a college career reminiscent of Kevin Byard’s (read: a lot of interceptions).

DEFENSIVE LINE

Tennessee’s last two first-round picks, Jeffery Simmons (2019) and Isaiah Wilson (2020), play on the line of scrimmage. It is clear that is an area the personnel department values. Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains a possible addition. How much of a possibility will dictate how aggressive the team will be in trying to draft a replacement for Jurrell Casey.

Still available: Ross Blacklock, TCU; Marlon Davidson, Auburn; Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma; Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M; and Jordan Elliott, Missouri.

Assessment: Typically, there is a bigger drop in talent among defensive linemen as the draft progresses than at other spots. It is probably wishful thinking for guys like Davidson or Blacklock to last too long into the second round.

NO. 2 GUYS

There are openings on the depth chart immediately behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry. Only one running back was selected in the first round, and he went with the final choice (No. 32). Quarterbacks were a popular choice – as they usually are in the first round – but plenty of options remain.

Still available: Running back – Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin; DeAndre Swift, Georgia; J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State; Zack Moss, Utah and Cam Akers, Florida State. Quarterback – Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma; Jake Fromm, Georgia and Jacob Eason, Washington.

Assessment: There likely will be a scramble to get the top running backs early in Round 2. If Taylor, Swift or Dobbins gets to the Titans at No. 61, though, they must be considered. Otherwise, they almost certainly can wait until Saturday to get someone. … If they want a top quarterback prospect, they probably will have to get him in the second round. Otherwise, they will have to take on a project … or just sign a veteran to be Tannehill’s backup.

EDGE RUSHER

The free agent addition of Vic Beasley lessened the immediate need, but he is on a one-year contract. While there are plenty of other bodies, including last year’s sack leader Harold Landry, there is no obvious scheme wrecker for years to come.

Still available: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa; Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State; Julian Okwara, Notre Dame; Josh Uche, Michigan; and Jonathan Greenard, Florida.

Assessment: There is little to no chance Epenesa or Gross-Matos last long in the second round. After that, the Titans can afford to be picky and look for a guy who specifically fits what they want to do with their scheme. That likely would not happen until the third round at the earliest.

WIDE RECEIVER

There is no need for someone to step in and start this fall, but the offense likely will need someone to play a big role 2021. So, the question is whether you want to try and find that person now or just fill out your depth and reassess the need next year.

Still available: Tee Higgins, Clemson; Denzel Mims, Baylor; Laviska Shenault, Colorado; Michael Pittman Jr., USC; K.J. Hamler, Penn State; and Chase Claypool, Notre Dame.

Assessment: As expected, plenty of quality options remain at this spot and opportunities to get one or more will continue into Saturday. The ideal spot would be early in the fourth round, but Tennessee doesn’t have a fourth-round pick. The fifth-round likely still will offer good, productive players, albeit ones with specific skillsets rather when well-rounded games.

