With 32 players taken in the first round, 223 prospects are still left on our Big Board. Here are the best players remaining before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft is complete. Four quarterbacks and six receivers are already off the board, while all but one running back remain available entering the second day.

Here are the best players available after the first round:

1. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (SR, 6' 0", 197 pounds)

2. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (SR, 6' 1", 205 pounds)

3. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (JR, 5' 8", 212 pounds)

4. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa (JR, 6' 5", 275 pounds)

5. Grant Delpit, S, LSU (JR, 6' 3", 213 pounds)

6. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (JR, 6' 0", 201 pounds)

7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (JR, 5' 10", 226 pounds)

8. Josh Jones, OT, Houston (rSR, 6' 5", 319 pounds)

9. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State (JR, 6' 5", 266 pounds)

10. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (JR, 5' 10", 209 pounds)

11. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (JR, 6' 4", 216 pounds)

12. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (SR, 6' 3", 207 pounds)

13. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin (rSR, 6' 2", 238 pounds)

14. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado (JR, 6' 1", 227 pounds)

15. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (JR, 6' 0", 193 pounds)

16. Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU (rJR, 6' 3", 290 pounds)

17. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama (rJR, 6' 5", 262 pounds)

18. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois (SR, 6' 3", 221 pounds)

19. Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn (SR, 6' 3", 303 pounds)

20. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (rSO, 5' 9", 203 pounds)

21. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (JR, 6' 6", 262 pounds)

22. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (rJR, 6' 6", 311 pounds)

23. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (rSR, 6' 1", 217 pounds)

24. Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma (rSR, 6' 2", 304 pounds)

25. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 4", 252 pounds)

26. Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal (rSR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

27. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (SR, 6' 4", 223 pounds)

28. Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M (rJR, 6' 3", 293 pounds)

29. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State (rSO, 5' 9", 178 pounds)

30. Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri (rJR, 6' 4", 302 pounds)

31. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan (rJR, 6' 1", 245 pounds)

32. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 4", 238 pounds)

33. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (SR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

34. Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU (rJR, 6' 3", 312 pounds)

35. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State (JR, 5' 10", 217 pounds)

36. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State (rJR, 6' 2", 188 pounds)

37. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton (rSR, 6' 5", 255 pounds)

38. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida (rSR, 6' 3", 263 pounds)

39. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut (rSR, 6' 7", 318 pounds)

40. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (rJR, 6' 2", 265 pounds)

41. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (SR, 6' 6", 315 pounds)

42. Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana (rSR, 6' 5", 323 pounds)

43. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State (SR, 6' 3", 247 pounds)

44. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech (JR, 5' 8", 187 pounds)

45. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 0", 193 pounds)

46. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (rJR, 6' 6", 231 pounds)

47. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah (SR, 6' 3", 257 pounds)

48. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State (rSR, 6' 2", 224 pounds)

49. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State (JR, 6' 1", 243 pounds)

50. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (SR, 6' 5", 308 pounds)

51. Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple (rJR, 6' 4", 307 pounds)

52. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon (SR, 6' 3", 231 pounds)

53. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (JR, 6' 2", 219 pounds)

54. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida (rSR, 6' 3", 264 pounds)

55. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (SR, 6' 1", 222 pounds)

56. Zack Moss, RB, Utah (SR, 5' 9", 223 pounds)

57. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina (SR, 6' 3", 212 pounds)

58. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah (SR, 5' 11", 202 pounds)

59. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming (rSR, 6' 2", 241 pounds)

60. Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin (rJR, 6' 4", 314 pounds)

61. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan (JR, 6' 2", 212 pounds)

62. Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama (SR, 6' 6", 311 pounds)

63. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (JR, 5' 10", 195 pounds)

64. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee (rSR, 6' 4", 267 pounds)

65. Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU (SR, 6' 2", 327 pounds)

66. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida (rSR, 6' 2", 200 pounds)

67. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 0", 196 pounds)

68. Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 4", 320 pounds)

69. Leki Fotu, IDL, Utah (SR, 6' 5", 330 pounds)

70. James Lynch, IDL, Baylor (JR, 6' 4", 289 pounds)

71. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (rSR, 6' 4", 245 pounds)

72. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (SR, 6' 1", 206 pounds)

73. Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 4", 306 pounds)

74. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State (JR, 5' 9", 207 pounds)

75. Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis (SR, 6' 0", 228 pounds)

76. Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State (rSR, 6' 3", 315 pounds)

77. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty (SR, 6' 4", 223 pounds)

78. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 4", 268 pounds)

79. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic (SR, 6' 5", 243 pounds)

80. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State (rJR, 5' 10", 203 pounds)

81. Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, North Carolina (rSR, 6' 4", 275 pounds)

82. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State (rSR, 6' 4", 264 pounds)

83. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas (SR, 5' 11", 200 pounds)

84. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas (SR, 6' 6", 222 pounds)

85. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (JR, 6' 2", 248 pounds)

86. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri (rJR, 6' 6", 258 pounds)

87. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (MN) (SR, 6' 6", 309 pounds)

88. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF (JR, 6' 2", 216 pounds)

89. John Simpson, IOL, Clemson (SR, 6' 4", 321 pounds)

90. Brandon Jones, S, Texas (SR, 5' 11", 198 pounds)

91. Larrell Murchison, IDL, North Carolina State (rSR, 6' 3", 297 pounds)

92. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa (rSR, 6' 1", 200 pounds)

93. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU (JR, 6' 4", 321 pounds)

94. John Hightower, WR, Boise State (SR, 6' 2", 189 pounds)

95. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky (JR, 5' 11", 204 pounds)

96. Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa (rSR, 6' 1", 205 pounds)

97. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson (SR, 5' 11", 206 pounds)

98. McTelvin Agim, IDL, Arkansas (SR, 6' 3", 309 pounds)

99. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State (JR, 5' 9", 185 pounds)

100. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU (rJR, 6' 2", 250 pounds)

101. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA (rJR, 6' 3", 257 pounds)

102. Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky (SR, 6' 6", 317 pounds)

103. Nick Harris, IOL, Washington (SR, 6' 1", 302 pounds)

104. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt (rSR, 5' 10", 214 pounds)

105. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah (SR, 6' 0", 187 pounds)

106. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh (rSR, 6' 0", 187 pounds)

107. Ben Bredeson, IOL, Michigan (SR, 6' 5", 315 pounds)

108. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado (SR, 6' 1", 228 pounds)

109. Geno Stone, S, Iowa (JR, 5' 10", 207 pounds)

110. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee (rSR, 6' 3", 215 pounds)

111. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M (rJR, 6' 1", 201 pounds)

112. L'Jarius Sneed, CB/S, Louisiana Tech (SR, 6' 0", 192 pounds)

113. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida (SR, 5' 11", 216 pounds)

114. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah (SR, 6' 0", 234 pounds)

115. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest (rSR, 6' 3", 238 pounds)

116. Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland (rSO, 5' 8", 208 pounds)

117. Joshua Kelly, RB, UCLA (rSR, 5' 11", 212 pounds)

118. Kenny Robinson, S, XFL (, 6' 2", 198 pounds)

119. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn (rSR, 6' 5", 306 pounds)

120. Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas (SR, 6' 4", 302 pounds)

121. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State (SR, 6' 2", 202 pounds)

122. Kevin Dotson, IOL, Louisiana (rSR, 6' 4", 321 pounds)

123. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse (SR, 6' 3", 264 pounds)

124. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College (JR, 6' 0", 247 pounds)

125. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia (rSR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

126. Shane Lemieux, IOL, Oregon (SR, 6' 4", 310 pounds)

127. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte (rSR, 6' 3", 248 pounds)

128. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State (rJR, 6' 8", 308 pounds)

129. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa (rSR, 6' 3", 261 pounds)

130. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford (JR, 6' 7", 252 pounds)

131. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State (rSR, 6' 2", 205 pounds)

132. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple (JR, 5' 11", 197 pounds)

133. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (FL) (JR, 6' 4", 263 pounds)

134. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State (SR, 6' 1", 230 pounds)

135. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn (rSR, 5' 9", 183 pounds)

136. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU (JR, 6' 3", 229 pounds)

137. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State (JR, 6' 4", 210 pounds)

138. Evan Weaver, LB, Cal (SR, 6' 2", 237 pounds)

139. James Proche, WR, SMU (rSR, 5' 11", 201 pounds)

140. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue (rSR, 6' 0", 235 pounds)

141. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska (SR, 6' 2", 208 pounds)

142. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin (rJR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

143. John Reid, CB, Penn State (rSR, 5' 10", 187 pounds)

144. Joe Reed, WR, Virginia (SR, 6' 1", 224 pounds)

145. Danny Pinter, IOL, Ball State (rSR, 6' 4", 306 pounds)

146. Keith Ismael, IOL, San Diego State (rJR, 6' 3", 309 pounds)

147. Rashard Lawrence, IDL, LSU (SR, 6' 2", 308 pounds)

148. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State (SR, 5' 9", 219 pounds)

149. Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson (rSR, 6' 2", 227 pounds)

150. Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi (rSR, 6' 5", 345 pounds)

151. Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss (rJR, 6' 0", 185 pounds)

152. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island (JR, 6' 2", 198 pounds)

153. Robert Windsor, IDL, Penn State (rSR, 6' 5", 290 pounds)

154. Benito Jones, IDL, Mississippi (SR, 6' 1", 316 pounds)

155. James Morgan, QB, FIU (rSR, 6' 4", 229 pounds)

156. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama (rSR, 6' 2", 256 pounds)

157. Khalil Davis, IDL, Nebraska (rSR, 6' 1", 308 pounds)

158. DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami (FL) (JR, 5' 10", 217 pounds)

159. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt (rSR, 6' 4", 257 pounds)

160. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina (SR, 6' 5", 258 pounds)

161. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame (rJR, 5' 11", 201 pounds)

162. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland (SR, 5' 11", 220 pounds)

163. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan (SR, 5' 11", 209 pounds)

164. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State (rSR, 6' 5", 251 pounds)

165. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina (SR, 6' 8", 311 pounds)

166. Jon Runyan, IOL, Michigan (rSR, 6' 4", 306 pounds)

167. Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati (JR, 5' 9", 226 pounds)

168. Darryl Williams, IOL, Mississippi State (SR, 6' 2", 304 pounds)

169. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami (FL) (SR, 6' 1", 234 pounds)

170. David Woodward, LB, Utah State (rJR, 6' 2", 230 pounds)

171. Raequan Williams, IDL, Michigan State (rSR, 6' 4", 308 pounds)

172. Broderick Washington, IDL, Texas Tech (rSR, 6' 2", 305 pounds)

173. James Smith-Williams, EDGE, North Carolina State (rSR, 6' 4", 265 pounds)

174. Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota (SR, 6' 3", 236 pounds)

175. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern (SR, 5' 10", 191 pounds)

176. DeMarkus Acy, CB, Missouri (SR, 6' 0", 195 pounds)

177. Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State (SR, 6' 5", 233 pounds)

178. Malcolm Roach, IDL, Texas (SR, 6' 2", 297 pounds)

179. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt (SR, 6' 0", 207 pounds)

180. Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State (SR, 6' 2", 208 pounds)

181. Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse (rJR, 6' 1", 197 pounds)

182. Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor (rSR, 6' 1", 227 pounds)

183. Dante Olson, LB, Montana (rSR, 6' 2", 237 pounds)

184. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia (rSR, 6' 1", 190 pounds)

185. Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon (rSR, 6' 4", 230 pounds)

186. Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati (rSR, 6' 2", 242 pounds)

187. Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech (JR, 6' 4", 253 pounds)

188. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland (JR, 6' 0", 215 pounds)

189. Khaleke Hudson, S, Michigan (SR, 5' 11", 224 pounds)

190. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington (JR, 5' 11", 197 pounds)

191. Michael Onwenu, IOL, Michigan (SR, 6' 3", 344 pounds)

192. Trey Adams, OT, Washington (SR, 6' 8", 318 pounds)

193. Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, Memphis (SR, 6' 2", 217 pounds)

194. Raymond Calais, RB, LA-Lafayette (SR, 5' 8", 188 pounds)

195. Solomon Kindley, IOL, Georgia (rJR, 6' 3", 337 pounds)

196. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 0", 205 pounds)

197. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State (SR, 6' 2", 203 pounds)

198. Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech (rSR, 6' 6", 320 pounds)

199. Carlos Davis, IDL, Nebraska (rSR, 6' 2", 313 pounds)

200. Cohl Cabral, IOL, Arizona State (SR, 6' 5", 300 pounds)

201. Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia (rSR, 6' 6", 306 pounds)

202. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota (SR, 6' 3", 240 pounds)

203. Tremayne Anchrum, IOL, Clemson (SR, 6' 2", 314 pounds)

204. Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn (SR, 5' 10", 215 pounds)

205. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah (JR, 5' 9", 191 pounds)

206. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii (rJR, 6' 3", 215 pounds)

207. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State (rSR, 6' 6", 224 pounds)

208. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State (JR, 6' 1", 187 pounds)

209. Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma (SR, 6' 0", 180 pounds)

210. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington (SR, 5' 11", 188 pounds)

211. Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia (rSR, 6' 5", 220 pounds)

212. Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State (SR, 6' 4", 225 pounds)

213. Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa (SR, 6' 4", 235 pounds)

214. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU (SR, 6' 5", 248 pounds)

215. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas (rSR, 6' 4", 253 pounds)

216. Levonta Taylor, CB, Florida State (SR, 5' 10", 190 pounds)

217. Chris Orr, LB, Wisconsin (SR, 6' 0", 224 pounds)

218. Oluwole Betiku Jr., EDGE, Illinois (rJR, 6' 3", 249 pounds)

219. Chauncey Rivers, EDGE, Mississippi State (rSR, 6' 2", 262 pounds)

220. Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford (rSR, 6' 4", 250 pounds)

221. Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor (rJR, 5' 9", 186 pounds)

222. Madre Harper, CB, Southern Illinois (SR, 6' 2", 196 pounds)

223. Kyle Murphy, IOL, Rhode Island (SR, 6' 3", 316 pounds)

***

