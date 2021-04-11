Report: Jeff Fisher Will Work for Eddie George

The winningest coach in Tennessee Titans history will serve in an advisory role when his former running back becomes coach at Tennessee State University.

In nine seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Tennessee Titans, Eddie George had one head coach.

The franchise’s all-time leading rusher intends to tap into that resource now that he will be a head coach in his own right.

FootballScoop.com reported Sunday that Jeff Fisher will serve in an advisory role with the Tennessee State University football staff and that his son Brandon Fisher will be the team’s defensive coordinator. FootballScoop.com also reported that George hopes to hire another former NFL head coach, Hue Jackson, as offensive coordinator.

George will be TSU’s new head coach, according to multiple reports Sunday. The school has yet to formally announce the news, which broke while the team was playing its final game of the COVID-delayed 2020 season.

Jeff Fisher is the winningest coach in Oilers/Titans history and one of the winningest in NFL history (he also is tied for the most losses by an NFL head coach). After six games as interim head coach in 1994, he was hired in 1995, a year before the then-Houston Oilers drafted George 14th overall.

For years, George was the centerpiece of Fisher’s ball control offense and in their nine seasons together the franchise had a losing record just twice. George rushed for 10,009 yards and never missed a game before he capped his career with one season in Dallas.

Fisher also coached the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012 through the first 13 games 2016 but failed to produce a winning record with that team. He has not worked as a coach since and never has been a college football coach. Earlier this year, he interviewed to be head coach at Montana State University.

Brandon Fisher got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant under his father. He spent 2020 as a defensive analyst at Auburn after one season as defensive coordinator at Southern Utah. His first full-time coaching gig was as assistant secondary coach with the Detroit Lions in 2011 under former Titans defensive coordinator and current senior assistant Jim Schwartz.

Jackson last coached in the college ranks in 2000 when he completed a four-year stint as offensive coordinator at USC. Since then, he has been an offensive coordinator with five NFL franchises (Washington, Atlanta, Oakland, Cincinnati and Cleveland) and head coach with two (Oakland and Cleveland). His last job was as the Browns head coach in 2018, when he was fired after eight games.