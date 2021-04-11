NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Report: Jeff Fisher Will Work for Eddie George

The winningest coach in Tennessee Titans history will serve in an advisory role when his former running back becomes coach at Tennessee State University.
Author:
Publish date:

In nine seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Tennessee Titans, Eddie George had one head coach.

The franchise’s all-time leading rusher intends to tap into that resource now that he will be a head coach in his own right.

FootballScoop.com reported Sunday that Jeff Fisher will serve in an advisory role with the Tennessee State University football staff and that his son Brandon Fisher will be the team’s defensive coordinator. FootballScoop.com also reported that George hopes to hire another former NFL head coach, Hue Jackson, as offensive coordinator.

George will be TSU’s new head coach, according to multiple reports Sunday. The school has yet to formally announce the news, which broke while the team was playing its final game of the COVID-delayed 2020 season.

Jeff Fisher is the winningest coach in Oilers/Titans history and one of the winningest in NFL history (he also is tied for the most losses by an NFL head coach). After six games as interim head coach in 1994, he was hired in 1995, a year before the then-Houston Oilers drafted George 14th overall.

For years, George was the centerpiece of Fisher’s ball control offense and in their nine seasons together the franchise had a losing record just twice. George rushed for 10,009 yards and never missed a game before he capped his career with one season in Dallas.

Fisher also coached the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012 through the first 13 games 2016 but failed to produce a winning record with that team. He has not worked as a coach since and never has been a college football coach. Earlier this year, he interviewed to be head coach at Montana State University.

Brandon Fisher got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant under his father. He spent 2020 as a defensive analyst at Auburn after one season as defensive coordinator at Southern Utah. His first full-time coaching gig was as assistant secondary coach with the Detroit Lions in 2011 under former Titans defensive coordinator and current senior assistant Jim Schwartz.

Jackson last coached in the college ranks in 2000 when he completed a four-year stint as offensive coordinator at USC. Since then, he has been an offensive coordinator with five NFL franchises (Washington, Atlanta, Oakland, Cincinnati and Cleveland) and head coach with two (Oakland and Cleveland). His last job was as the Browns head coach in 2018, when he was fired after eight games.

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher watches a game between the Birmingham Iron and Atlanta Legends in the first half at Georgia State Stadium.
News

Report: Jeff Fisher Will Work for Eddie George

Tennessee Titans former running back Eddie George (27) points to the sky as he talks about former teammate and Titans quarterback Steve McNair during a jersey retirement ceremony at half time of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Eddie George Takes On Another Challenge

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with players after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Five Questions That Still Need Answers

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports
News

Derrick Henry Has a Thought on Uniform Rules

The 2021 NFL Draft logo.
News

Recent Draft History, Titans' Current Needs Align

Tennessee Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Taylor Lewan on Isaiah Wilson: 'The Kid Needs Help'

Los Angeles Rams receiver Josh Reynolds (11) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
News

Vrabel Likes Reynolds' Versatility

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
News

Schwartz Was Winning Numbers Game Before Most Were Playing

Titans offensive guard Jamil Douglas (75) moves to the next drill during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Backup Lineman Has New Team