Auburn Asks Jeff Fisher's Son to Speak Up During Bowl Game

Brandon Fisher, a defensive analyst during the season, will assume in-game duties for the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.
Brandon Fisher, the son of former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher, will make himself heard when Auburn faces Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Friday.

At least that is the plan.

Auburn interim head coach Kevin Steele announced Wednesday that Brandon Fisher will be part of the Tigers’ active coaching staff for the game in Orlando, Fla. He spent the season as a defensive analyst but because head coach Gus Malzahn was fired earlier this month, there is an available headset through which the staff communicates.

“That's more for a headset reason and communication on game day than it was actually coaching or coaching practice, because he helped run the scout team [in workouts],” Steele said. “But game day, we needed him on the headset because we are down one with the headset, obviously.”

The younger Fisher has spent the majority of his coaching career working for his father, beginning in 2010 when he was a volunteer offensive coach with the Titans during Jeff Fisher’s final season in charge. The two reunited in 2012, when Jeff Fisher became head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams and Brandon Fisher was named assistant secondary. In 2015, Brandon Fisher was promoted to defensive backs coach and then secondary coach in 2016, Jeff Fisher’s final season with the Rams.

Brandon Fisher began as an assistant secondary coach for the Detroit Lions in 2011 under former Titans defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

After a break from coaching during the 2017-18, he spent 2019 as defensive coordinator at Southern Utah.

Auburn has hired former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to replace Malzahn, which means Fisher’s future – and that of the rest of the current staff – is uncertain.

