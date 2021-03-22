Adoreé Jackson Cashes In Days After Getting Cut

Adoreé Jackson was not a free agent for long. And his new team is willing to pay handsomely for his services.

Less than a week after the Tennessee Titans released him in a cost-cutting move, the 2017 first-round pick (18th overall) out of USC agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

The deal actually means more money and security for the cornerback who missed the first 13 games of 2020 due to a knee injury. Before he was released, he was scheduled to play 2021 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which would have paid him $10.244 million. He will earn $16 million this year in a pact that includes $26.5 million in guaranteed money.

Jackson also had drawn serious interest from the Philadelphia Eagles and was scheduled to visit that franchise. Instead, he canceled that trip when he decided to play for the Giants, a move that will reunite him with former Titans teammate Logan Ryan.

Tennessee had big plans for Jackson when it drafted him. Ultimately, he became a good and effective player but never lived up to the expectations for what he could do in every facet of the game.

An All-American long jumper in addition to a football player in college, he was the Titans’ primary return man as a rookie but lost that job early in 2019 after a series of bad decisions and mishandled punts. There also was talk when he was drafted that he could contribute on offense, but two different coaching staffs opted not to use him in that manner.

Jackson started 39 of 43 games on defense through his first three seasons but lost playing time to Ryan in 2019, when he was on the field for 52 percent of the defensive snaps. He played more than 90 percent of the snaps on defense in his first two seasons.

For his career, he has 188 tackles, nine tackle for loss, 41 passes defensed, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.