Only One 2017 First-Round Pick To Get Fifth Year

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The fifth-year option for first-round picks remains a 50-50 proposition for the Tennessee Titans.

Franchise officials split their decisions on 2017 selections Corey Davis and Adoreé Jackson, according to reports Friday. Davis, a wide-receiver and the No. 5 overall selection that year, will not get a fifth year and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Jackson, a cornerback and the No. 18 choice, will be given the additional season and will remain under contract with Tennessee until 2022.

The Titans have now faced that choice with eight players since the current CBA was implemented in 2011.

Four have been given the fifth-year option. Four have not.

All drafted players sign four-year contracts when they enter the league. The deals for first-round selections include a team option for a fifth year. Top 10 overall picks make the average of the NFL’s 10 highest-paid players at their respective positions in that fifth year. The remainder of the first-round choices earn the average for the third through 25th-largest salaries at their position in their fifth seasons.

The deadline for teams to make the decision on 2017 selections is Monday.

Jackson will earn $10.244 million in 2021 as a result of Tennessee’s decision on him. To date, he has earned $9.279 million and will make just more than $2 million this fall.

Davis won’t get the $15.68 million salary in 2021 that would have had his contract been extended. To date, he has earned $21.466 million.

Davis, a wide receiver, joins tackle Jack Conklin (2016), guard Chance Warmack (2013) and quarterback Jake Locker (2011) as players who did not get the fifth year from Tennessee. Locker retired following his fourth year and never played for another franchise. Conklin and Warmack left as free agents.

Jackson, a cornerback, is in the same category as quarterback Marcus Mariota (2015), tackle Taylor Lewan (2014) and wide receiver Kendall Wright (2012). Lewan was the only one who remained with the Titans beyond his fifth season.

