Firkser Follows Familiar Path to New Team

The tight end reunites with former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, quarterback Marcus Mariota as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Anthony Firkser’s landing spot is one that’s become familiar for many former Tennessee Titans and coaches over the past couple years.

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed Firkser on Tuesday meaning he’ll be the latest to make the 250-mile journey into the NFC South.

It looks like a good situation for the veteran tight end who spent the last four seasons with the Titans, catching 106 passes for 1,107 yards (10.4-yard average) and five touchdowns.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was Tennessee’s tight ends coach in 2018 when Firkser first made the roster as a free agent and wound up with 19 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator for the next two seasons, overseeing Firkser’s breakout year in 2020 – when he made 39 catches for 387 yards (9.9 yard-average) and one touchdown.

Some thought Firkser’s numbers would be even better in 2021, after the Titans lost tight end Jonnu Smith to New England in free agency. But his stats instead slipped a bit when Arthur Smith left for Atlanta. Firkser wound up with 34 catches for 291 yards (8.8-yard average) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

The 27-year-old won’t be the primary tight end target for the Falcons. That role belongs to Kyle Pitts, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, who produced 68 catches for 1,026 yards and a touchdown last season. But Firkser thrived in a similar situation with the Titans, serving as a complement to Jonnu Smith.

Firkser also will reunite with his former quarterback, Marcus Mariota, in Atlanta. The Titans’ first-round pick in 2015, Mariota was Tennessee’s starting quarterback for 2018 and the first six games of 2019. He appears to be the Falcons’ starter for 2022.

The list of former Titans players in Atlanta continues to grow.

In addition to Firkser and Mariota, there’s linebacker Rashaan Evans, long snapper Beau Brinkley, defensive lineman Anthony Rush and tight end Parker Hesse (Titans practice squad in 2019 and 2020).

The list of Falcons coaches with Titans ties is even longer.

In addition to Smith, there’s defensive coordinator Dean Pees (former Titans defensive coordinator), offensive coordinator Dave Ragone (former Titans wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach), linebackers coach Frank Bush (former Titans linebackers coach), senior assistant Steve Hoffman (former Titans special-teams coordinator), defensive assistant Matt Pees (former Titans defensive assistant/quality control coach) and senior offensive assistant Steve Jackson (former Titans assistant defensive backs coach and defensive back).