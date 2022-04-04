Skip to main content

Falcons Get Their Fill of Titans' Top Picks

Free-agent linebacker Rashaan Evans becomes the second Tennessee first-round selection to join coach Arthur Smith this offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons now have almost as many Tennessee Titans first-round draft picks on their roster as the Titans do.

Monday, the Falcons agreed to contract terms with inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, Tennessee’s first-round choice (22nd overall) in 2018, according to multiple reports. Evans had been a free agent since the start of the NFL’s new contract year on March 16.

The move comes a little more than a week after Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota, whom the Titans picked second overall in 2015. Mariota is the Falcons’ presumed starter for 2022 following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis.

Tennessee currently employs just three of its top picks, dating back to tackle Taylor Lewan (11th overall) in 2014. They also have defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (19th overall in 2019) and cornerback Caleb Farley (22nd in 2021). Presumably, they will add one to that group later this month when the 2022 NFL Draft takes place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Those selected prior to Lewan no longer are in the NFL. Tackle Jack Conklin (eighth overall in 2016) is now with Cleveland. Wide receiver Corey Davis (fifth overall in 2017) and cornerback Adoreé Jackson (18th overall in 2017) are with the New York Jets and New York Giants, respectively. Tackle Isaiah Wilson (29th overall in 2020) is currently unemployed.

Atlanta, of course, is led by head coach Arthur Smith, a former Titans offensive coordinator (2019-20) and position coach (2013-18), and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who filled the same role for two seasons in Tennessee (2018-19).

So, the Falcons know what they are getting – or hope to get – with the former Titans. For example, Evans’ best season to date was 2019 under Pees. He led Tennessee’s defense that season with a career-high 139 tackles. He also had two and a half sacks, 11 quarterback pressures and 11 tackles for loss. He also recovered a fumble, which he returned 53 yards for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2020, his numbers dropped to 96 tackles, six quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss and half a sack. He also led the team with a career-high eight penalties.

The following offseason, the Titans opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract, which allowed him to become a free agent this offseason. It took a while, but he finally has found his new home – with some old coaches.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) and Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Who Stayed? Who Left? Who is Still Waiting?

By John GlennonApr 3, 2022
Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk addresses attendees during a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its practice facility and corporate offices at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

TN Speaker: Adams Family to Make Significant Investment in New Stadium

By David BoclairApr 1, 2022
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field.
News

NFL Draft Bible's Seven-Round Titans Mock

By David BoclairApr 1, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) prepares to snap during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 19-16.
Center Stage+

Which Titans' 2022 Opponents Have Made the Biggest Moves?

By John GlennonMar 31, 2022
North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (WO35) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Would Titans Gamble on Another Raw, Promising FCS Product?

By John GlennonMar 30, 2022
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) reacts after failing to make an interception during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
Center Stage+

Evans' Free Agency Wait Surprising, Illuminating

By David BoclairMar 29, 2022
Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) pulls in a reception against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field.
News

Six Draft Prospects Who Have Visited Titans

By John GlennonMar 28, 2022
A general overall aerial view of Nissan Stadium and the downtown skyline.
News

Report: Tennessee Governor Willing to Help Finance New Stadium

By David BoclairMar 28, 2022