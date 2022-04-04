Falcons Get Their Fill of Titans' Top Picks

The Atlanta Falcons now have almost as many Tennessee Titans first-round draft picks on their roster as the Titans do.

Monday, the Falcons agreed to contract terms with inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, Tennessee’s first-round choice (22nd overall) in 2018, according to multiple reports. Evans had been a free agent since the start of the NFL’s new contract year on March 16.

The move comes a little more than a week after Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota, whom the Titans picked second overall in 2015. Mariota is the Falcons’ presumed starter for 2022 following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis.

Tennessee currently employs just three of its top picks, dating back to tackle Taylor Lewan (11th overall) in 2014. They also have defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (19th overall in 2019) and cornerback Caleb Farley (22nd in 2021). Presumably, they will add one to that group later this month when the 2022 NFL Draft takes place.

Those selected prior to Lewan no longer are in the NFL. Tackle Jack Conklin (eighth overall in 2016) is now with Cleveland. Wide receiver Corey Davis (fifth overall in 2017) and cornerback Adoreé Jackson (18th overall in 2017) are with the New York Jets and New York Giants, respectively. Tackle Isaiah Wilson (29th overall in 2020) is currently unemployed.

Atlanta, of course, is led by head coach Arthur Smith, a former Titans offensive coordinator (2019-20) and position coach (2013-18), and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who filled the same role for two seasons in Tennessee (2018-19).

So, the Falcons know what they are getting – or hope to get – with the former Titans. For example, Evans’ best season to date was 2019 under Pees. He led Tennessee’s defense that season with a career-high 139 tackles. He also had two and a half sacks, 11 quarterback pressures and 11 tackles for loss. He also recovered a fumble, which he returned 53 yards for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2020, his numbers dropped to 96 tackles, six quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss and half a sack. He also led the team with a career-high eight penalties.

The following offseason, the Titans opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract, which allowed him to become a free agent this offseason. It took a while, but he finally has found his new home – with some old coaches.