Former Titans D-Lineman Back in AFC South

Antwaun Woods, a promising prospect for Tennessee five years ago, signs with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Tennessee Titans saw something in Antwaun Woods years ago.

Now, it is likely they will have to face him twice this season.

Woods signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday after three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old defensive tackle was a restricted free agent at the start of the new contract year and on April 22 signed a one-year tender ($2.13 million) to remain with Dallas. The Cowboys released him after the NFL Draft.

Now the 6-foot-1, 310-pounder has a chance to be a key rotational piece for a defensive line that currently has eight defensive tackles, only one of who has more experience than he does.

Woods broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2016. Then-coach Mike Mularkey and his staff considered him a promising prospect and kept him around for two years, mostly on the practice squad. He made his debut in the final game of 2016 but spent all of the next season on the practice squad.

Mike Vrabel replaced Mularkey in 2018, and Woods was released roughly a month after the draft. The Cowboys signed him a week later, and he had been with them ever since.

Woods appeared in 39 games (32 starts) for Dallas over the past three seasons and played roughly half the snaps in those games, primarily on early downs. He was credited with 83 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, eight quarterback hits and four tackles or a loss for the Cowboys.

Earlier in the offseason, the Colts claimed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off waivers from the Houston Texans. Now, they have added one who spent time with another of their division rivals.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
